Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 60 injured during Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu's Madurai: Official

    The event takes place on Mattu Pongal, which falls during the Pongal celebrations. A competitor in this local bull-taming competition must take the bull by the horns and tame it as it tries to shrug him off.

    Over 60 injured during Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu's Madurai: Official AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

    A senior district official on Monday said that over 60 people were hurt, with 20 suffering serious injuries, in a Jallikattu event at Avaniyapuram in Madurai.

    "Yesterday, we had around 60 injured people, 20 were a little serious and were referred to Rajaji Hospital. 40 others with minor injuries were given first aid. There has been no casualty," said Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar.

    Also read: India's richest 1% own over 40% of country's total wealth: Oxfam

    The official also said that all arrangements were done to ensure the safety of participants as well as spectators. "Out of the 20 injured sent to Madurai's Government Rajaji Hospital, 11 were still undergoing treatment there," a revenue department official said.

    Despite the incident, the Jallikattu event continued till 4 PM yesterday, the official added.

    "We expect no injuries. If injuries happen, we want to ensure that they are given the best medical care. So, all arrangements are in place. We expect smooth conduct of Jallikattu," the Madurai Collector had earlier said.

    Also read: Delhi Assembly Session starts from today; AAP likely to raise issue of LG's 'interference'

    Also known as 'Eru Thazhuvuthal' and 'Mancuvirattu', Jallikattu started in full swing in three villages of Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Sunday.

    The event takes place on Mattu Pongal, which falls during the Pongal celebrations. A competitor in this local bull-taming competition must take the bull by the horns and tame it as it tries to shrug him off.

    On Monday and Tuesday, Jallikattu events are scheduled to be held in Palamedu and Alanganallur. Only 300 bull tamers and 150 spectators are allowed in a Jallikattu event.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India richest one percent own more than 40 percent of total wealth: Oxfam

    India's richest 1% own over 40% of country's total wealth: Oxfam

    Delhi Assembly Session starts from today; AAP likely to raise issue of LG's 'interference' AJR

    Delhi Assembly Session starts from today; AAP likely to raise issue of LG's 'interference'

    Complete destruction of ideals taking place in India: Mallika Sarabhai

    Complete destruction of ideals taking place in India: Mallika Sarabhai

    Video shot by Yeti Airlines passenger shows final moments of plane that crashed in Nepal's Pokhara

    Video shot by Yeti Airlines passenger shows final moments of plane that crashed in Nepal's Pokhara

    IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi-NCR over cold wave; dense fog to continue for 6 days AJR

    IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi-NCR over cold wave; dense fog to continue for 6 days

    Recent Stories

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Mohammed Siraj deserved all those slips; he is a rare talent - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Mohammed Siraj deserved all those slips; he is a rare talent' - Rohit Sharma

    India richest one percent own more than 40 percent of total wealth: Oxfam

    India's richest 1% own over 40% of country's total wealth: Oxfam

    I am losing colour Mamta Mohandas diagnosed with autoimmune disease vitiligo actress shares selfie RBA

    ‘I’m losing colour', Mamta Mohandas diagnosed with autoimmune disease vitiligo, actress shares selfie

    RRR wins 2 Critics Choice Awards: James Cameron praises Rajamouli's film, Alia Bhatt reacts RBA

    RRR wins 2 Critics Choice Awards: James Cameron praises Rajamouli's film, Alia Bhatt reacts

    Delhi Assembly Session starts from today; AAP likely to raise issue of LG's 'interference' AJR

    Delhi Assembly Session starts from today; AAP likely to raise issue of LG's 'interference'

    Recent Videos

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon