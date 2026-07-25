India's first Hydrogen Train, launched on July 17 between Jind and Sonipat, has successfully run over 1200 km, saving over 3200 litres of diesel. The indigenously developed train emits only water vapour, marking a major step for green mobility.

India's first Hydrogen Train was flagged off between Jind and Sonipat on July 17 near Delhi. So far, the train has travelled over 1200 kilometres seamlessly, saving diesel consumption of more than 3200 litres, a press release from the Railway Ministry said.

The Hydrogen Train generates electricity onboard through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen. The process produces electricity to power the train while emitting only water vapour as a by-product. There is no smoke and no tailpipe carbon emissions, making it the cleanest form of rail propulsion currently available.

Indigenous Technology and Specifications

The project is an indigenous effort led by Indian Railways. The 10-coach train has two Hydrogen Driving Power Cars delivering 2,400 kW total power, supported by lithium iron phosphate batteries and hydrogen cylinders. Green hydrogen is stored at pressure upto 500 bar, dispensed at 350 bar with a total storage facility of about 3,000 kg, creating the Railway's first dedicated hydrogen storage facility at Jind, the press release stated.

Advanced Safety Measures

Multiple independent safety systems detect leaks, heat, flames and smoke, backed by automatic shut-off systems, continuous ventilation, international standards and all mandatory validations.

A Milestone for Green Mobility

Following the successful operation between Jind and Sonipat, trials on the Delhi route will begin soon. India's Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train is more than a technological achievement. It establishes an indigenous hydrogen rail ecosystem and demonstrates India's commitment to sustainable, zero-emission rail mobility, paving the way for future expansion and global leadership in clean transportation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Jind in Haryana on July 17, marking a major milestone in the country's efforts towards green transportation and self-reliant technology under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described the launch as a landmark achievement for Indian engineering, highlighting that the entire propulsion system and technology had been developed indigenously. (ANI)