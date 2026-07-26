PM Modi said India is reaching new heights in defence production and exports, citing successful DRDO missile tests (Pinaka, Kusha), the commissioning of the indigenous warship INS Mahendragiri, and a deal to supply missiles to Indonesia.

PM Modi on Growing Defence Prowess

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India is reaching new heights in defence production and defence exports and pointed to recent achievements including successful missile tests by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the commissioning of a new indigenous warship. Sharing his thoughts in the 136th episode of his monthly programme 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi recalled his recent visit to Indonesia and said India would supply BrahMos and Astra missiles.

"This month, DRDO also successfully tested the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket. This success is the result of the collective efforts of our scientists and engineers. Just 2-3 days ago, DRDO also successfully tested the Kusha missile. A few days ago, INS Mahendragiri was commissioned into the Indian Navy. This modern warship was designed and built in Bharat. It uses more than 75% indigenous content. It symbolises the growing strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," PM Modi said. "Today, whether it's defence production, defence exports, or political cooperation with friendly countries, India is constantly reaching new heights. Earlier this month, I was in Indonesia, where a major deal was signed for BrahMos and Astra missiles. The world's confidence in India's defence equipment and technology is growing," he added.

INS Mahendragiri Joins Indian Navy

The Indian Navy inducted the indigenously built advanced stealth frigate 'INS Mahendragiri' into its Eastern Fleet during a ceremony presided over by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on July 11. The warship, with over 75 per cent indigenous content, has a displacement of approximately 6,670 tonnes and the capability to reach speeds of up to 28 knots. It is equipped with supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine warfare capabilities and an embarked multi-role helicopter, as well as advanced stealth features, modern sensors, network-centric combat systems and state-of-the-art weapon suites.

DRDO's Successful Missile Tests

DRDO conducted a successful flight-test of Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR) at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur on July 8. The rocket was tested for a user-defined minimum range of 60 kms. Demonstrating all in-flight manoeuvres as planned, the LRGR impacted on the target with textbook precision exactly following the predicted trajectory. All the deployed range instruments tracked the flight throughout its trajectory, according to the Ministry of Defence.

It also successfully conducted the first flight test of 'Kusha' Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on July 23, 2026. This maiden test was conducted against an electronic target simulating a high-speed and high-altitude aerial threat, which was successfully intercepted by the missile system. (ANI)