A man in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district allegedly murdered his 10-year-old son outside a temple to prevent him from continuing the family's tradition of becoming a tantric. The boy's mother filed an FIR after discovering the gruesome scene, prompting an ongoing police investigation.

A man in Gujarat allegedly killed his 10-year-old son by seizing him by the legs and smashing him to the ground two to three times outside a Mata temple before hitting him on the head with a wooden item. The man did not want his kid to follow his and his father’s footsteps and become a tantric. Ahmedabad Rural Superintendent of Police Omprakash Jat said preliminary questioning revealed that Naresh's father and grandfather were tantrics. The incident took place in Vinchhiya village in Sanand taluka of Ahmedabad district.

The accused informed police that his son’s behavior has started to resemble that of a tantric in recent months and he did not want the youngster to continue the family tradition. Jat claimed Naresh reportedly hit the youngster against a stone near the temple and beat him with a stick which resulted in his death. “If needed, experts or psychologists would be called to determine the motive of the murder,” he said.

In the Sanand police station in Ahmedabad Rural district, the boy’s mother Bharati Ben filed a FIR against her husband Naresh Bhai. Naresh has been brought into police custody and inquiry has commenced.

Bharati Ben informed authorities that she was living with her husband and son, who is a farmer, in Vinchhiya village. She had gone to her family house after a disagreement with Naresh a few days earlier. Her kid was having his school tests, so she left him to be looked after by his father.

On the night of November 1, neighbours called Bharati Ben and informed her that Naresh had badly assaulted their son. She immediately left for Vinchhiya with her parents, brother and sister-in-law. When she reached the Jogni Mata temple near her house, she found her son lying on a cot in a pool of blood. Naresh was lying on another cot nearby.

When Bharati Ben asked her husband, he allegedly informed her that he did not want the son to grow up as a tantric. Both Naresh and his father, she stated, had practised as tantrics. The accused's wife had gone to her parental house after a fight and the father and kid were alone, Ahmedabad Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police Neelam Goswami said. Goswami also stated that Naresh and his father had been practicing as tantriks.

During questioning, Naresh informed them that he killed his kid to stop him from becoming a tantric, the Sanand police stated. A post-mortem examination has been done and the police have requested the help of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The legal proceedings are ongoing.