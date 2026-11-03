Raipur's Avinash Magneto Mall has become a festive attraction with a 20-foot Hanuman installation made using over 2.5 lakh pearls and beads, alongside an elaborate Ram Darbar crafted with 1.5 lakh pearls

Diwali celebrations in Raipur have taken an artistic turn, with an unusual devotional installation drawing visitors to Avinash Magneto Mall in Chhattisgarh. A towering 20-foot representation of Lord Hanuman, crafted using more than 2.5 lakh pearls and beads, has become one of the highlights of the festive display.

What makes the installation particularly interesting is its unusual construction. Instead of using conventional materials to create a solid sculpture, artisans have arranged hundreds of hanging strings of pearls and beads to form Hanuman's figure. The technique creates an illusion of a floating image, with the appearance changing depending on the viewer's position.

The display reportedly required around 300 hours of intricate craftsmanship. Alongside the Hanuman installation, visitors can also explore an elaborate Ram Darbar made with approximately 1.5 lakh pearls.

20-Foot Hanuman Installation Creates A Unique 4D Visual Effect

The biggest attraction at Avinash Magneto Mall is undoubtedly the 20-foot Hanuman installation, which stands out for its unconventional design. Made using over 2.5 lakh white pearls and beads, the artwork brings together hundreds of suspended strands to create the outline and intricate details of the Hindu deity.

Unlike traditional idols carved from stone, wood or other solid materials, this installation relies on carefully positioned strings of beads. When viewed from different angles, the arrangement creates an interesting visual illusion, making the figure appear as though it is floating in mid-air.

The angle-dependent effect has earned the installation its 4D description. However, the experience comes from the clever arrangement of the hanging pearls rather than a digital hologram or projection.

The craftsmanship behind the display is equally impressive. Skilled artisans reportedly spent nearly 300 hours putting together the installation, carefully arranging the individual strands to achieve the desired shape and visual effect.

Ram Darbar Crafted With 1.5 Lakh Pearls Adds To The Attraction

Adding another devotional highlight to the mall's festive decorations is a beautifully designed Ram Darbar featuring Lord Ram, Mata Sita, Lakshman and Lord Hanuman.

The installation has reportedly been created using around 1.5 lakh pearls, making it another example of the detailed craftsmanship showcased at the venue. The figures are presented in a traditional royal-court setting, giving the display a distinctive devotional character.

The artwork is complemented by a decorative palace-inspired archway featuring hand-painted details. Carefully placed spotlights and warm festive lighting further enhance the presentation, highlighting the white pearls and bringing the individual elements into focus.

Placed alongside the towering Hanuman installation in the mall's central atrium, the Ram Darbar adds to the overall visual appeal. Together, the two displays create a festive setting that brings religious storytelling and creative craftsmanship under one roof.

Why Raipur's Pearl Installations Are Attracting Visitors This Diwali

The pearl installations have been created as part of Avinash Magneto Mall's Diwali celebrations, with an aim to bring together devotion, artistic expression and festive entertainment.

Rather than relying on conventional decorations, the mall has opted for an elaborate presentation featuring thousands of individually arranged pearls and beads. The scale of the Hanuman installation, combined with the accompanying Ram Darbar, offers visitors something different from the usual festive displays found in shopping complexes.

The mall management has reportedly described the 20-foot Hanuman artwork as one of the largest installations of its kind inside a commercial complex.

The displays have become an attraction for families, devotees, shoppers and photography enthusiasts. Their unusual construction and detailed presentation have also made them particularly interesting for visitors looking for something different this Diwali.

Where To See The 4D Hanuman Statue In Raipur?

Those interested in seeing the installations can visit Avinash Magneto Mall in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

According to the available information, entry to the festive exhibition is free, with the displays accessible during the mall's regular operating hours, generally between 11 am and 10 pm. Visitors are advised to check the mall's latest announcements before planning their visit, as exhibition timings and availability may change.

The 20-foot Hanuman installation and the pearl-crafted Ram Darbar offer a distinctive combination of devotion and craftsmanship, making them notable attractions during Raipur's Diwali celebrations.