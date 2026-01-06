The father of Nikitha Godishala, an Indian woman found dead in Maryland, alleges she was killed by an ex-roommate over a financial dispute. He has appealed to the Indian government for the swift repatriation of her body.

Father Alleges Murder Over Money Dispute Speaking to ANI, Anand Godishala alleged that his daughter had been lending money to a former roommate who was staying in the same apartment along with others. "Four people used to stay in an apartment. Her ex-roommate used to take a lot of money from my daughter. When she asked him to return the money before he flew to India, he killed her and ran away," he said.Urging authorities to expedite the process, Godishala appealed for the swift repatriation of his daughter's body. "I request the state and the central government to hand over the body of my daughter as soon as possible," he said.Providing background, he said Nikitha had been living and working in the United States for several years. "My daughter went to Columbia four years ago. She was working there," he told ANI, while clarifying reports around the accused's identity. "He was her ex-roommate; it is not right that he was her ex-boyfriend," he added. Indian Embassy Extends Assistance Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Washington said it is in touch with the family and is extending all possible consular assistance, while closely coordinating with local authorities. The Embassy said it is also assisting with documentation and related procedures. Police Identify Prime Suspect According to local police in Maryland, the 27-year-old Indian national had been reported missing earlier this week. Her body was later recovered from an apartment in Columbia, police said.Howard County police confirmed that a 26-year-old man, Arjun Sharma, has been identified as the prime suspect and is wanted on charges including first- and second-degree murder. Police said Sharma had allegedly reported Nikitha missing on January 2 and left the United States shortly thereafter.Police said Nikitha Godishala's body was recovered on January 3 from the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road in Columbia after officers searched Sharma's apartment. Howard County police confirmed on January 4 that her body bore stab wounds. Details of Financial Dispute Emerge Further details emerged from the family, with Nikitha's cousin Saraswati stating that Nikitha, who lived in nearby Ellicott City, had gone to Sharma's apartment on December 31 to recover money he had borrowed from her.Saraswati said Nikitha had initially transferred 4,500 dollars, of which 3,500 dollars had been returned. She added that Sharma later requested an additional 1,000 dollars, which Nikitha declined and asked him to repay the remaining amount on the earlier loan. According to Saraswati, Sharma assured Nikitha that he would return the money, prompting her visit to his apartment, where she was allegedly murdered.Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The father of Nikitha Godishala, an Indian woman found dead with stab wounds inside an apartment in Columbia, Maryland, has alleged that she was killed following a financial dispute and has appealed for the early handover of her body.Speaking to ANI, Anand Godishala alleged that his daughter had been lending money to a former roommate who was staying in the same apartment along with others. "Four people used to stay in an apartment. Her ex-roommate used to take a lot of money from my daughter. When she asked him to return the money before he flew to India, he killed her and ran away," he said.Urging authorities to expedite the process, Godishala appealed for the swift repatriation of his daughter's body. "I request the state and the central government to hand over the body of my daughter as soon as possible," he said.Providing background, he said Nikitha had been living and working in the United States for several years. "My daughter went to Columbia four years ago. She was working there," he told ANI, while clarifying reports around the accused's identity. "He was her ex-roommate; it is not right that he was her ex-boyfriend," he added.Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Washington said it is in touch with the family and is extending all possible consular assistance, while closely coordinating with local authorities. The Embassy said it is also assisting with documentation and related procedures.According to local police in Maryland, the 27-year-old Indian national had been reported missing earlier this week. Her body was later recovered from an apartment in Columbia, police said.Howard County police confirmed that a 26-year-old man, Arjun Sharma, has been identified as the prime suspect and is wanted on charges including first- and second-degree murder. Police said Sharma had allegedly reported Nikitha missing on January 2 and left the United States shortly thereafter.Police said Nikitha Godishala's body was recovered on January 3 from the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road in Columbia after officers searched Sharma's apartment. Howard County police confirmed on January 4 that her body bore stab wounds.Further details emerged from the family, with Nikitha's cousin Saraswati stating that Nikitha, who lived in nearby Ellicott City, had gone to Sharma's apartment on December 31 to recover money he had borrowed from her.Saraswati said Nikitha had initially transferred 4,500 dollars, of which 3,500 dollars had been returned. She added that Sharma later requested an additional 1,000 dollars, which Nikitha declined and asked him to repay the remaining amount on the earlier loan. According to Saraswati, Sharma assured Nikitha that he would return the money, prompting her visit to his apartment, where she was allegedly murdered.Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source