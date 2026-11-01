BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the Loktantra Bachao padayatra in Faridabad, accusing Rahul Gandhi and Congress of losing faith in democracy, the Constitution, and Parliament, while praising youth support for the party's movement.

Dharmendra Pradhan Leads Loktantra Bachao Padayatra

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], November 1 (ANI): BJP leader and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday participated in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, End Anarchy) padayatra in Faridabad, where he launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing the party of losing faith in democratic institutions. Pradhan was accompanied by Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State Rajesh Nagar, Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam, several MLAs and party workers during the march organised as part of the BJP's nationwide campaign.

Addressing the gathering, Pradhan alleged that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi had lost faith in democracy, the Constitution, Parliament and the Election Commission. "The Congress party and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, have become bankrupt not just financially, but in every sense. They have lost faith in democracy, the Constitution, Parliament, and the Election Commission. A conspiracy has been hatched at the behest of certain powerful forces to stall India's growing strength and its economic momentum," he said. Pradhan further said that the public response to the march in Faridabad, particularly from the youth, reflected people's faith in the democratic system. "I visited Faridabad today, and the extraordinary public support I witnessed there, especially among the youth, serves as a powerful testament to the citizens' enduring faith in our democracy," he added.

Nationwide BJP Campaign and Political Context

The Faridabad march comes amid the BJP's nationwide 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign, under which the party has been organising padayatras and public outreach programmes to counter the Opposition's allegations concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The campaign has also witnessed political mobilisation in other parts of the country. In Mumbai, the BJP and its Mahayuti allies organised a similar 'Lokshahi Bachao, Anarajakta Hatao' padayatra on Sunday. In Delhi, the BJP organised a counter-march in West Delhi to commemorate the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, accusing the Congress of holding a political rally on the anniversary of the violence.

The developments coincided with the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. In Haryana, the BJP has planned a series of padayatras between November 1 and 5 as part of its campaign. BJP national president Nitin Nabin is leading a march in Rohtak on Sunday, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to participate in a padayatra in Karnal on November 5. (ANI)