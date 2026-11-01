Opposition leaders at a massive Delhi rally demanded the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, citing electoral roll irregularities, with Kapil Sibal calling the gathering the beginning of the end for the ruling BJP government at the Centre.

Opposition Leaders Stage Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan

Senior Congress MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday described the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan as "the beginning of the end" for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) government in Centre, as Opposition leaders intensified their demand for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's immediate resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and alleged deletions from electoral rolls. Speaking to reporters while participating in the rally, Sibal said, "This is the beginning of the end of BJP."

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also demanded the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner. "Gyanesh Kumar should resign," Sukhu said. Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said the large turnout at the rally reflected participation from across the country. "The massive surge of people you see here has risen from across the entire country. Similar programs are set to take place in every city throughout India," Hussain said.

Concerns Over Electoral Roll Irregularities

Top Opposition leaders and thousands of supporters from across the country have converged at Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' protest march, raising concerns over the SIR exercise and alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. The march started from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and walked towards Ramlila Maidan. The massive gathering follows a public "impeachment" program against the CEC held in the capital on October 31.

Opposition Front Showcases Unity

Top Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, MP Abhishek Banerjee, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, JKNC president Farooq Abdullah, CPI leader D Raja, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attended the rally, showcasing the united opposition front. (ANI)

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