BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma sparks controversy by claiming the moon belongs to Sanatan Dharma, drawing sharp criticism from Muslim leader Abbas Hafeez who dismissed the remarks as nonsensical and unbecoming of a political representative.

BJP MLA's Remarks on the Moon and Sanatan Dharma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma on Sunday claimed that the moon belongs to Sanatan Dharma and that Muslims celebrate Eid by observing this 'Sanatan' moon. Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, "Tell me, on whose head does the moon reside? If you revere the moon, then worship it—put up an image of Lord Shankar and worship it to your heart's content. The moon is situated on the forehead of Lord Shankar; therefore, it is a 'Sanatan' moon, isn't it? Since you celebrate Eid by looking at this 'Sanatan' moon, I say: go ahead and celebrate Eid, but look at the 'Sanatan' moon and sing the praises of Sanatan Dharma."

He further added, "If you do not acknowledge Lord Shankar—and what if He were to retreat into a cave?—the moon would no longer be visible. And if the moon cannot be seen, how would Eid be celebrated? That is why the moon rests upon the forehead of Lord Shankar—it is positioned right there on His brow. Thus, the moon belongs to Lord Shankar. The sun, too, is ours—why not worship it? You hurl insults at the sun, yet you celebrate Eid by looking at the moon. We will proudly proclaim that what is ours—was ours, remains ours, and as long as the moon and sun continue to rise over this earth, Sanatan Dharma will endure."

Muslim Leader's Rebuttal

Hitting back at the BJP MLA’s statement, Muslim leader Abbas Hafeez said, “Given that he is a three-time BJP MLA, one would expect a certain level of maturity. Making childish or foolish remarks for the sake of politics is unbecoming. Even his own party would likely distance itself from such statements. Are Muslims now expected to seek permission from BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma—or the BJP-led government—to celebrate Eid?”

“If he is claiming some sort of authority over the moon itself, then I believe he needs psychiatric evaluation. The Bharatiya Janata Party should issue guidelines and rein in its MLAs. The nonsensical statements they make are laughable—truly ridiculous. What kind of remarks are these? Where has your sense of reason gone? How low has the discourse fallen?” he said.

“One should not stoop so low in politics that they resort to such language just to elicit applause or laughter from a crowd. Muslims have never sought permission from Rameshwar Sharma to celebrate Eid, nor will they ever do so. The moon—whether you call it ‘ours,’ ‘yours,’ or ‘everyone’s’—is the same. Those who celebrate Eid by sighting the moon will continue to do so. They neither need to ask anyone for permission nor do they require anyone’s ‘blessing.’ He should refrain from making such statements,” he added. (ANI)

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