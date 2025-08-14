Indian digital creator Sheenam Gautam uses humour to answer bizarre questions about India while living abroad, turning awkward moments into opportunities to challenge stereotypes, share facts and create cultural understanding through witty responses.

Living abroad often brings unexpected conversations, especially when cultures meet. For Indian digital creator Sheenam Gautam, it has meant answering some surprising and sometimes strange questions about India. Instead of getting offended, she chooses humour to respond. Gautam recently posted a video and shared the most common and unusual questions she has been asked. Her witty yet informative answers have gone viral, earning both laughter and appreciation online. She uses these moments to challenge stereotypes and give a more accurate view of India.

The funniest and most common questions

One of the most frequent questions she hears is, 'Does India have Wi-Fi?' Gautam replies, 'We have Wi-Fi in India, and sometimes, it's even faster than your brains.' When asked, 'Is it always hot in India?' she points out that India has mountains, deserts and varied weather.

On the question, 'Do people eat curry every day?' she jokes, 'Only on days ending with 'Y',' taking a sarcastic swipe while reminding people that Indian food is far more diverse than just curry. And to 'Is cricket the national sport?' she answers, “Cricket is more like a religion.”

Cultural and religious misconceptions

Some questions show deeper misunderstandings. 'Do you speak 'Indian'?' is one such query. And when told that she speaks good English, Gautam replies with wit, 'I learned English in England's favourite colony', while pointing out that India has more than 1,600 languages.

To 'Is Bollywood like Hollywood but with more dancing?' she says, 'It’s definitely more dramatic. Ten times the drama.' On whether she is vegetarian because of religion, she humorously says 'No, because paneer exists and it’s delicious'. And when asked if families have '50 members living together,' she says, 'Only at weddings'.

Humour as a bridge between cultures

Gautam's replies are not only funny but also help people learn. By mixing humour with facts, she makes cultural discussions easier and less tense. Social media users have praised her approach, with many saying they would use her replies themselves. Her video shows how humour can break stereotypes and create meaningful conversations. It also proves that even simple, everyday interactions can help change how people see a country and its culture.