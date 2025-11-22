The Delhi government launched a CSR initiative to distribute 10,000 electric heaters to RWAs for watchmen. The move aims to curb wood and coal burning during winter months. CM Rekha Gupta urged RWAs to be vigilant against pollution-causing activities.

The Delhi government on Saturday continued its efforts to manage and better the air quality in the national capital, launching a new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to distribute over 10,000 electric heaters to various Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) for giving to various watchmen for combating wood and coal burning during the winter months.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who attended the ceremony for launching the initiative as the Chief Guest, there is a need for RWAs to be vigilant for reporting any violation of wood burning to prevent people from being "causes of pollution."

"Delhi is continuing to fight against pollution, and for that, the Delhi government has launched this positive initiative. We burn wood, burn coal for heat, which increases pollution, to reduce such a thing we have started the initiative that we will give 10000 heaters through CSR," Rekha Gupta told reporters here.

Calling for cooperation from various stakeholders to combat rising pollution in Delhi, saying that people should be "vigilant." "We also would like to request everyone whoever wherever, does not become the reason of pollution by burning wood. We would like to urge the RWAs (Resident Welfare Association) that they keep vigilant so that coal does not burn and we give electric heater to our watchmen," she said.

The initiative of giving electric heaters is set to be implemented across the National Capital region, with CM Gupta saying, "We will give it to whole Delhi, because unless people do not participate in the scheme, then we cannot move forward, so it is important that everyone in Delhi supports this initiative. Government is working on a positive note, and we will join with all RWAs."

Call for Strict Measures and Public Participation

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also called for strict measures to prevent the burning of wood or coal, and for restricting the use of a 'chulah', all of which will be supported and funded by the Delhi government.

"We are working to make sure that the ones burning biogas fuel, coal should be stopped, so that is why RWAs are getting heaters. Everyone has to work together to make Delhi pollution-free. All groups of people, whether industries or otherwise like the ones who burn wires, trash, or even people who use chulah for cooking food, we need to take strict steps to stop these things," Sirsa said.

"We are not saying that you have to spend money to do all this, we are saying that the Delhi government will give you gas cylinder, heater but everyone should support this so that Delhi's 3 crore people can breathe easy," he added.

Report Violations on Green App

He further called for public participation in reporting any violation of pollution control norms, calling for people to report it on the green app. "I request everyone that wherever you see dust please spray a little water, we are also sprinkling water; any garbage being burned then give us that information on Green app, even any industrial violations happening," he said.

Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

Delhi's air quality persisted in the 'very poor' category, recording an average AQI of 359 on Saturday morning, according to data from the Air Quality Early Warning System.

Despite recording a slight improvement from the average of 364 AQI recorded on Friday, a layer of toxic smog continued to envelope parts of the city early in the morning. The ITO area, which recorded an AQI of 370 in the 'very poor category', saw commuters going about their day amid the smog.

Meanwhile Noida area also continued to have its air remain in the 'severe' category, with Sector 125 recording an AQI of 434, with slight improvement seen since Friday.

The Graded Response Action Plan Stage 3 (GRAP III) continues to be in effect since November 11 across the national capital, as ordered by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in view of the air quality. Multiple measures are laid with the aim to control emissions through stricter restrictions on construction, vehicular movement, and industrial operations. (ANI)