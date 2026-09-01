A viral clip of Indian tourists singing and clapping inside a packed German train has triggered sharp criticism online, with many questioning public etiquette and respect for shared spaces abroad.

A group of Indian tourists has drawn widespread criticism after a video showed them singing and clapping loudly inside a crowded train in Germany. The clip, shared on X by user Amit, quickly gained traction as viewers debated whether such behaviour was appropriate in a shared public setting.

In the footage, several members of the group can be seen standing in the aisle, chanting and clapping enthusiastically while raising their arms and recording the moment on their phones. Their energetic performance occupied much of the train’s passageway, while other passengers remained seated around them.

The surrounding commuters appeared noticeably quieter, with some watching in silence and others showing visible disappointment. Despite the lively atmosphere created by the tourists, the contrast with the subdued reactions of fellow passengers was striking.

Online Criticism Over Public Etiquette

Sharing the video, Amit described the behaviour as “extremely embarrassing for India” and warned that such incidents could negatively affect how Indian tourists are perceived abroad.

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The clip prompted strong reactions across social media platforms. Many users criticised the group for disturbing fellow passengers, arguing that celebrations and loud singing should be confined to private spaces rather than imposed on others in public transport.

Others were more direct, calling the behaviour damaging to India’s image and questioning why some travellers fail to distinguish between private enjoyment and shared environments. One user labelled the incident “absurd, arrogant and uncivilised,” urging fellow Indians to reflect on how they conduct themselves overseas.

Several users also questioned why authorities or train staff had not intervened during the disruption. The video has reignited discussions about tourism etiquette, respect for public spaces, and the responsibility of travellers to maintain decorum while abroad.