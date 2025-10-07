The exercise, featuring Indian Naval Ship Sahyadri, will have harbour and sea phases. The Indian warship is also scheduled for exercises with Japanese and Papua New Guinea navies. India will also invite ROK Navy to 2026 International Fleet Review.

New Delhi: In line with India’s ‘Act East’ policy, the Indian Navy and the Republic of Korea Navy will hold their inaugural bilateral maritime exercise later this month in Incheon, South Korea. Indian Naval Ship Sahyadri, which is on operational deployment to the North West Pacific region and South China Sea, is currently in Malaysia to further strengthen India-Malaysia naval cooperation, enhance interoperability between the two navies, and facilitate the exchange of best practices. Malaysia is one of five countries engaged in a maritime territorial dispute with China in the hydrocarbon-rich South China Sea. Sources in the defence and security establishment said that the Indian and ROK Navies are conducting bilateral exercises for the first time. In the past, the two navies had participated in maritime partnership exercises.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Exercise to Be Held in Two Phases

The exercise will be held in two phases, harbour and sea phases. “The exercise would underscore the strong and evolving naval ties between the two countries.” INS Sahyadri is also scheduled to hold exercises with the Japanese as well as Papua New Guinea Navies next month. It should be noted that India and ROK have vibrant bilateral relations due to historic cultural links. India and ROK had held the first bilateral Defence Dialogue in 2003 and the first Foreign Policy and Security Dialogue in 2005.

Sources further added that the Indian Navy will also extend an invitation to the ROK Navy to participate in the International Fleet Review 2026, scheduled to be held in February 2026, off the East Coast of India. An indigenously built warship of the Shivalik Class, INS Sahyadri was inducted into the Indian Navy in July 2012. The multi-role stealth frigate is equipped with an impressive array of weaponry in her arsenal. Long range anti-ship missiles, medium and short range surface to air missiles augmented by powerful guns of different calibres provide a formidable shield against all types of surface and air threats. The ship has the capability to carry two integral multi-role helicopters.