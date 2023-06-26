Indian Railways Update: Ticket Booking on 156 Ganpati Special Trains to start on June 27

Indian Railways Update: In anticipation of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Central Railway has introduced 156 Ganpati Special Trains. These services will meet the travel requirements of individuals who are planning to visit their hometowns and villages to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

Central Railway has announced the commencement of special train services during the Ganpati festival to accommodate the increased travel demands of individuals visiting their hometowns and villages to celebrate the auspicious occasion. With Ganesh Chaturthi approaching, Central Railways has made arrangements to operate a total of 156 Ganpati Special Trains, aiming to cater to the festive rush.

Bookings for all the Ganpati Specials will open on 27 June 2023 at special charges at all computerised reservation centres and on the IRCTC website.

These special trains will serve multiple routes, connecting stations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, Panvel, Sawantwadi, Ratnagiri, Pune, Karmali, and Kudal. The primary purpose is to efficiently manage the additional influx of passengers during the Ganpati festival and ensure convenient travel options for everyone involved.

With the festivities set to take place in September, it is anticipated that there will be a significant surge in passenger numbers. To accommodate this surge and ensure a smooth travel experience, Central Railway's Ganpati Special Trains will play a vital role in facilitating the travel needs of the passengers during this festive period.

Here are the details of the special Ganpati trains:

1) Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road Daily Special (40 services):

Timings: The special train (01171) departs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, at 00.20 hrs daily from 13.09.2023 to 02.10.2023 (20 trips). It arrives at Sawantwadi Road at 14.20 hrs the same day. It departs from Sawantwadi Road at 15.10 hrs daily from 13.09.2023 to 02.10.2023 (20 trips) and arrives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, at 04.35 hrs the next day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, and Kudal.

2) LTT-KUDAL-LTT Special (24 services):

Timings: The special train (01167) departs from LTT at 22.15 hrs on September 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and October 1 and 2 (12 trips). It arrives in Kudal at 9.30 hrs the next day. It departs from Kudal at 10.30 hrs on September 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and October 2 and 3 (12 trips). It arrives at LTT at 21.55 hrs the same day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, and Sindhudurg.

3) Karmali-Panvel-Kudal special (weekly) - 6 services:

Timings: The special train (01187) departs from Karmali at 14.50 hrs on 16.09.2023, 23.09.2023, and 30.09.2023 (3 trips). It arrives at Panvel at 02.45 hrs the next day. It departs from Panvel at 05.00 hrs on 17.09.2023, 24.09.2023, and 1.10.2023 (3 trips). It arrives at Kudal at 14.00 hrs the same day.

Halts: Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Kudal, Sindhudurg, Kakavli, Nandgaon Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Rajapur Road, Vilavade, Adavali, Ratnagiri, Sangmeshwar Road, Savarda, Chiplun, Khed, Roha, and Mangaon.

4) Pune-Karmali/Kudal - Pune Special (6 services):

Timings: The special train (01169) departs from Pune at 18.45 hrs on 15.09.2023, 22.09.2023, and 29.09.2023. It arrives at Kudal at 10.00 hrs the next day. It departs from Kudal at 16.05 hrs on 17.09.2023, 24.09.2023, and 01.10.2023. It arrives at Pune at 05.50 hrs the next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Panvel, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, and Sindhudurg.

5) Mumbai-Madgaon Special (Daily) 40 Services:

Timings: The special train (01151) departs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, at 11.50 hrs daily from 13.09.2023 to 02.10.2023 (20 trips) and arrives at Madgaon at 02.10 hrs the next day. It departs from Madgaon at 3.15 hrs daily from 13.09.2023 to 02.10.2023 (20 trips) and arrives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, at 17.05 hrs the same day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, and Karmali.

6) Diva–Ratnagiri MEMU Specials (Daily) (40 services):

Timings: The special train (01153) departs from Diva at 07.10 hrs from 13.09.2023 to 02.10.2023 (20 trips) and arrives at Ratnagiri at 14.55 hrs the same day. It departs from Ratnagiri at 15.40 hrs from 13.09.2023 to 02.10.2023 (20 trips) and arrives at Diva at 22.40 hrs the same day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, and Sangameshwar Road.