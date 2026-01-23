East Coast Railway introduces 'ASC ARJUN', Indian Railways' first humanoid robot, at Visakhapatnam Station. Deployed by the RPF, the indigenous robot aims to boost passenger safety, security, crowd control, and provide on-platform assistance.

In a significant step towards using advanced technology for increasing passenger safety, security and service delivery, East Coast Railway (ECoR) introduced a humanoid robot "ASC ARJUN" at Visakhapatnam Railway Station under the aegis of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

This is the first of its kind in Indian Railways. The humanoid was unveiled by the Inspector General (RPF) Alok Bohra and Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra in the presence of the Senior Divisional Security Commandant (RPF) Shri AK Dubey at Visakhapatnam railway station.

Indigenous Design and Development

The humanoid robot, deployed as part of the RPF's modernization and digital transformation initiatives, is designed to supplement various railway operations, particularly in the areas of security, passenger assistance, crowd management, cleanliness monitoring, and safety awareness. The robot has been entirely designed and developed in Visakhapatnam, incorporating state-of-the-art technology through indigenous innovation.

Under the guidance of Alok Bohra, Inspector General, RPF, and Lalit Bohra, Divisional Railway Manager, the team led by A. K. Dubey worked diligently for over one year to successfully develop this advanced technology.

Key Functionalities and Benefits

Intrusion Detection

The "ASC ARJUN" has several key functionalities and benefits. Such as Intrusion Detection, in which the robot can identify intruders using a Face Recognition System (FRS) and instantly alert RPF personnel through IoT-enabled alerts, ensuring rapid response and reduced detection time.

Crowd Management

Other than that, in crowd management, AI-based passenger density analysis helps prevent congestion and enables proactive crowd-control measures during peak hours. The robot will send messages to the control and alert the security personnel for quick response.

Public Announcements

For public announcements, Autonomous safety and information announcements are delivered in English, Hindi, and Telugu, improving passenger awareness and compliance. This will enable the public to be guided effectively during peak hours.

Platform Patrol

It has the functionality of Platform Patrol, Semi-autonomous navigation along predefined paths with obstacle avoidance, allowing continuous patrolling and 24x7 presence, reducing manpower burden. This will improve effective security management.

Passenger Assistance

In terms of passenger assistance, ASC ARJUN interacts with passengers through friendly gestures and information support, enhancing public trust and the perception of RPF authority.

Situational Awareness

It has situational awareness. Continuous monitoring with an integrated dashboard provides real-time intelligence to support effective decision-making by RPF and control rooms.

Fire and Smoke Detection

Apart from these, fire and smoke detection, and early detection with instant alerts enable swift emergency response and enhanced passenger safety.

Interactive Capabilities

The Interactive Capabilities include multi-language announcements for safety instructions and crowd guidance. Cultural gestures such as Namaste for passengers and a salute to RPF officers. Real-time IoT connectivity with RPF control rooms. Passenger-friendly user interface for public interaction and assistance

A Pioneering Initiative

Alok Bohra, IG (RPF), said that the introduction of ASC ARJUN marks a pioneering initiative to adopt cutting-edge technology to strengthen railway security, improve the passenger experience, and support frontline staff. Indian Railways remains committed to embracing innovation to create a safe, secure, and passenger-friendly railway ecosystem. (ANI)