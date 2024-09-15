PM Modi flags off 6 new Vande Bharat trains in Jharkhand: Check routes here

In a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "The Vande Bharat initiative is a symbol of India's technological prowess under the 'Make in India' campaign, offering passengers a blend of luxury, efficiency, and safety."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 15) virtually inaugurated six new Vande Bharat trains, further expanding the reach of India's indigenously designed semi-high-speed trains. The virtual flag-off ceremony took place at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station in Jharkhand, where PM Modi highlighted the growing "Vande Bharat Portfolio" aimed at improving connectivity across the country.

In a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "The Vande Bharat initiative is a symbol of India's technological prowess under the 'Make in India' campaign, offering passengers a blend of luxury, efficiency, and safety."

The six new Vande Bharat trains will operate on the following routes: Tatanagar-Patna, Brahmapur-Tatanagar, Rourkela-Howrah, Deoghar-Varanasi, Bhagalpur-Howrah, and Gaya-Howrah. These trains promise faster travel times and a comfortable journey with advanced passenger amenities.

The Indian Railways announced that the newly introduced trains will significantly boost connectivity between key regions, enhancing both business and leisure travel.

On February 15, 2019, the first Vande Bharat train was inaugurated. Since then, the fleet has expanded to 54 trains, completing around 36,000 trips and transporting over 3.17 crore passengers. With the introduction of Vande Bharat 2.0, these trains now feature even more advanced systems, including faster acceleration, the safety system Kavach, WiFi, and an anti-virus mechanism.

The Railway Ministry stressed that these new trains mark a significant step forward in India's rail travel revolution, reflecting both the success of the 'Make in India' initiative and global standards in speed, safety, and service.

