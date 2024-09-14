Gujarat: India’s first Vande Bharat metro between Ahmedabad-Bhuj to begin service on September 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first Vande Bharat Metro on September 16, connecting Ahmedabad and Bhuj. Covering 360 km in 6 hours 45 minutes, the train offers affordable fares starting at Rs. 30, enhancing connectivity and travel options between these key cities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first Vande Bharat Metro train service on Monday, September 16. The new service will connect Ahmedabad in Gujarat to Bhuj in the Kutch district, offering enhanced connectivity between these two important cities.

Unlike traditional metro trains that are meant for intra-city transport, the Vande Bharat Metro aims to link cities that are within 100 to 250 kilometres of each other. This service, capable of speeds up to 110 kilometres per hour, brings the comfort and convenience of metro trains to a longer-distance route.



The Vande Bharat Metro can accommodate 2,058 passengers at a time, and the fare starts at Rs. 30, making it an affordable and accessible option for commuters.

Ahmedabad-Bhuj route details

The train will cover the 360-kilometre stretch between Ahmedabad, a major industrial city, and Bhuj, known for being India's largest geographical district and an industrial hub. The journey will take 6 hours and 45 minutes to complete.



The service schedule includes a departure from Bhuj at 5:05 AM, with arrival in Ahmedabad at 10:50 AM. In the evening, the train will depart Ahmedabad at 5:30 PM and reach Bhuj at 11:20 PM.

The train will pass through five districts and stop at 10 stations along the way. The fare for a full journey between Ahmedabad and Bhuj will be Rs. 430. This new service is expected to greatly improve travel options for commuters, businesses, and tourists alike, enhancing connectivity between two of Gujarat's key cities.

