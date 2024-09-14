Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat: India’s first Vande Bharat metro between Ahmedabad-Bhuj to begin service on September 16

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first Vande Bharat Metro on September 16, connecting Ahmedabad and Bhuj. Covering 360 km in 6 hours 45 minutes, the train offers affordable fares starting at Rs. 30, enhancing connectivity and travel options between these key cities.

    Gujarat Indias first Vande Bharat metro between Ahmedabad-Bhuj to begin service on September 16 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 9:25 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 9:25 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first Vande Bharat Metro train service on Monday, September 16. The new service will connect Ahmedabad in Gujarat to Bhuj in the Kutch district, offering enhanced connectivity between these two important cities.

    Unlike traditional metro trains that are meant for intra-city transport, the Vande Bharat Metro aims to link cities that are within 100 to 250 kilometres of each other. This service, capable of speeds up to 110 kilometres per hour, brings the comfort and convenience of metro trains to a longer-distance route.

    Vande Bharat sleeper coach prototype REVEALED: Trials begin ahead of passenger rollout (WATCH)

    The Vande Bharat Metro can accommodate 2,058 passengers at a time, and the fare starts at Rs. 30, making it an affordable and accessible option for commuters. 

    Ahmedabad-Bhuj route details

    The train will cover the 360-kilometre stretch between Ahmedabad, a major industrial city, and Bhuj, known for being India's largest geographical district and an industrial hub. The journey will take 6 hours and 45 minutes to complete.

    Passengers disappointed as Vande Bharat service on Ernakulam-Bengaluru route discontinued despite high demand

    The service schedule includes a departure from Bhuj at 5:05 AM, with arrival in Ahmedabad at 10:50 AM. In the evening, the train will depart Ahmedabad at 5:30 PM and reach Bhuj at 11:20 PM.

    The train will pass through five districts and stop at 10 stations along the way. The fare for a full journey between Ahmedabad and Bhuj will be Rs. 430. This new service is expected to greatly improve travel options for commuters, businesses, and tourists alike, enhancing connectivity between two of Gujarat's key cities.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'My father was on the flight...': Jaishankar reflects on 1984 Air India hijack, shares personal story (WATCH) shk

    'My father was on the flight...': Jaishankar reflects on 1984 Air India hijack, shares personal story (WATCH)

    AAP welcomes Arvind Kejriwal by bursting firecrackers, Internet calls 'hypocrisy,' reminds of 'ban'; see videos shk

    AAP welcomes Arvind Kejriwal by bursting firecrackers, Internet calls 'hypocrisy,' reminds of 'ban' (WATCH)

    UPITS 2024: CM Yogi's vision to provide a major platform for Uttar Pradesh's traditional products

    UPITS 2024: CM Yogi’s vision to provide a major platform for Uttar Pradesh’s traditional products

    CM Yogi Adityanath declares Eastern Uttar Pradesh free of Encephalitis, praises coordinated efforts vkp

    CM Yogi Adityanath declares Eastern Uttar Pradesh free of Encephalitis, praises coordinated efforts

    'Life is not khatakhat, life is...': Jaishankar's epic dig at Congress over past manufacturing neglect (WATCH) shk

    'Life is not khatakhat, life is...': Jaishankar's epic dig at Congress over past manufacturing neglect (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC come from behind to earn 2-2 against Mohun Bagan in season opener scr

    ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC come from behind to earn 2-2 against Mohun Bagan in season opener

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 14: Check price of 22k, 24k gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 14: Check price of 22k, 24k gold

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced: Check Sept 14 city-wise rates vkp

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced: Check Sept 14 city-wise rates

    cricket Vishnu Vinod smashed fastest century in KCL as Thrissur Titans beat Alleppey Ripples scr

    KCL: Vishnu Vinod's blistering century powers Thrissur Titans to eight-wicket win against Alleppey Ripples

    Smiley face mermaid & more: Salt deposits reveals Mars was once covered by water 3.5 billion years ago snt

    Smiley-face, mermaid & more: Salt deposits reveals Mars was once covered by water 3.5 billion years ago | PICS

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon