A Historic Flag-Off Ceremony The vessel was formally flagged off by VAdm Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, in the august presence of His Excellency Issa Saleh Al Shibani, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to India, along with senior officers of the Indian Navy and distinguished guests. Reviving Ancient Shipbuilding Techniques INSV Kaundinya has been constructed using traditional stitched shipbuilding techniques, employing natural materials and methods that date back several centuries. Inspired by historical sources and iconographic evidence, the vessel represents India's rich legacy of indigenous shipbuilding, seamanship, and oceanic navigation. Strengthening Indo-Oman Maritime Relations The voyage retraces ancient maritime routes that once connected the western coast of India with Oman, facilitating trade, cultural exchange and sustained civilisational interactions across the Indian Ocean.The expedition is expected to significantly enhance bilateral relations between India and Oman by reinforcing shared maritime heritage and strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties. The arrival of INSV Kaundinya in Muscat will serve as a powerful symbol of the enduring bonds of friendship, mutual trust, and respect that have linked the two maritime nations for centuries.The voyage also highlights the deep historical connections between Gujarat and Oman, reflecting a legacy of cooperation that continues to the present day.Through this expedition, the Indian Navy underscores its commitment to maritime diplomacy, heritage preservation and regional cooperation. INSV Kaundinya's voyage stands as a testament to India's civilisational maritime outlook and its role as a responsible and culturally rooted maritime nation in the Indian Ocean Region. Expedition Leadership Commander Vikas Sheoran will skipper the vessel, while Commander Y Hemant Kumar, who has been associated with the project since its conceptualisation, will serve as the Officer-in-Charge of the expedition. The crew comprises four officers and thirteen naval sailors.