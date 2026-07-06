The Indian Navy will commission its sixth Project 17A indigenous stealth frigate, Mahendragiri, on July 11 at Visakhapatnam. Designed and built in India, it features advanced stealth capabilities, modern weaponry, and over 75% indigenous content.

The Indian Navy is set to commission its sixth Project 17A indigenous stealth frigate, Mahendragiri (F38), at Visakhapatnam on July 11. Named after the Mahendragiri mountain range in the Eastern Ghats, the frigate symbolises resilience, strength and unwavering resolve.

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As the first Indian Naval warship to bear this name, Mahendragiri is truly sui generis. The warship is expected to build a distinguished legacy and add another chapter to India's maritime history.

Indigenous Design and Advanced Capabilities

Designed in-house by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, Mahendragiri is the sixth ship of the Project 17A class of stealth frigates. The vessel reflects India's growing expertise in indigenous warship design and construction.

Advanced Features and Propulsion

The frigate incorporates advanced stealth features, enhanced survivability, a reduced radar signature and a high degree of automation. It is powered by a modern Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system, enabling high-speed operations with exceptional endurance across the full spectrum of maritime missions.

A Boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat

With more than 75 per cent indigenous content, Mahendragiri reflects the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Its construction has brought together a wide network of Indian industries, including numerous Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), generating employment while strengthening the country's defence industrial base.

State-of-the-Art Weaponry

The frigate is equipped with an advanced suite of indigenous and state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missile systems, sophisticated electronic warfare capabilities, comprehensive anti-submarine warfare systems and an integrated Combat Management System.

A Versatile and Formidable Force Multiplier

Capable of undertaking anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine operations, Mahendragiri is also suited for maritime security, power projection, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), search and rescue, and sustained presence missions, the statement added.

The commissioning of Mahendragiri marks another significant milestone in the successful execution of the Project 17A programme. As successive frigates of the class join the fleet, they will continue to strengthen the Indian Navy's combat capability while reinforcing India's position as a leading indigenous warship-building nation.

As India continues to strengthen its role as the preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region, Mahendragiri will serve as a formidable force multiplier, safeguarding the nation's maritime interests and contributing to a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

As the Indian Navy continues to strengthen its maritime capabilities through indigenous warships, Mahendragiri, as a mission-primed unit, stands ready to serve the nation with distinction, living up to its motto, "Mighty, Majestic, Matchless". (ANI)