Rajasthan Intelligence on Friday arrested an Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent from Pokhran in Jaisalmer district after investigations revealed that he was sharing sensitive information related to the Indian Army with Pakistani handlers.

Strict Surveillance on Espionage

Prafull Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), stated that espionage activities carried out in the state by Pakistani intelligence agencies are under strict surveillance.

During this monitoring, information emerged that Jhabararam (28) was engaged in suspicious activities.

It was found that the individual was in constant contact with the Pakistani intelligence agency via social media.

Honeytrap and Money for Secrets

Officials said that the suspect was sharing information of strategic importance related to the Indian Army with handlers of ISI in exchange for a honeytrap and money.

He was also assisting them in carrying out anti-national activities by having WhatsApp downloaded via an OTP sent to a SIM card issued in his own name, police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)