BRS leader KTR slammed the Telangana Speaker's decision on defected MLAs, calling Rahul Gandhi a 'joke of a leader'. He also announced a Private Member Bill to demand legal backing for the Congress government's six election guarantees.

KTR Slams Speaker, Rahul Gandhi Over MLA Disqualification

Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Working President KTR on Wednesday alleged that the Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar decided to dismiss the pending disqualification petitions against allegedly defected MLAs "under immense pressure" and slammed Rahul Gandhi as "a joke of a leader."

Speaking with the media, KTR accused the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha of portraying himself as a saviour of the Constitution, while talking about defections, on the other hand, condemning the Congress for "assaulting the Constitution."

"Telangana Speaker was under immense pressure to take this decision. Rahul Gandhi is a joke of a leader. On one hand, he flaunts the constitution of India and continues to portray himself as the saviour of the constitution of India, and he also talks about defections and how automatic disqualification should be done. He's such a big joker that his speaker has dismissed the petition against an MLA who contested as an MP with a Congress ticket. Even a blind person can see right. Jokers should answer the people of Telangana," he said.

"Indira Gandhi has started these defections. Aaya Ram Gaya Ram was started by Congress. What Congress does today is an assault on the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi is the main culprit in this," he added.

This comes after Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar dismissed the last 2 pending disqualification petitions against allegedly defected MLAs Kadiyam Srihari and Danam Nagender. Danam Nagender had won from the Khairatabad assembly constituency with a BRS ticket and later contested as MP from Secunderabad on a Congress ticket.

BRS to Introduce Private Member Bill on Congress's 'Six Guarantees'

Separately, earlier today, KT Rama Rao (KTR) announced that the party will introduce a Private Member Bill during the ongoing Budget Session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly to expose the Congress government's alleged betrayal of the people of Telangana and to demand legal backing for the six guarantees promised during the elections.

KTR said the Congress party came to power by promising six guarantees to the people of the state, but has "failed to honour those commitments". He reminded that Congress leaders had publicly promised that legal status would be given to the six guarantees in the very first Cabinet meeting after coming to power, but the government has failed to fulfil that promise even after two and a half years.

He stated that the proposed Private Member Bill is intended to hold the Congress government accountable and ensure that the guarantees promised to the people, including benefits for women, elderly citizens, persons with disabilities, students, and farmers, are implemented in a legally binding manner.

KTR also said that through this bill, the BRS will expose the Congress party's failure to implement its promises, including those commitments reiterated by senior Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi. He called upon Congress MLAs to support the bill in the Assembly if they are genuinely committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people. (ANI)