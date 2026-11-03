The Indian Navy successfully rescued 20 crew members from the pirated vessel Azini in a 48-hour mission in the Arabian Sea. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the operation, highlighting India's commitment to maritime security and stability.

Indian Navy Rescues 20 Crew Members from Pirated Vessel

The Indian Navy has rescued all 20 crew members of the pirated fishing vessel Azini in a 48-hour operation in the Arabian Sea, more than 3,000 km from Mumbai, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said. Congratulating the Navy for the operation, Singh said the rescue was carried out on November 2 through a coordinated effort that involved the swift localisation and interception of the vessel, followed by the safe release of its crew and the vessel from significantly armed pirates.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister said, “My congratulations to Indian Navy for successfully executing a meticulously coordinated 48-hour operation to rescue all 20 crew members of the pirated fishing vessel, Azini, more than 3000 km from Mumbai in the Arabian Sea, on 02 Nov 26.”

Operational Readiness and Maritime Security

Commitment to Secure Seas

He said the operation, supported by the Indian Air Force, demonstrated the Navy's operational readiness and ability to respond to maritime threats across the region. “The swift localisation, interception and safe release of the crew and vessel from significantly armed pirates, with timely support from the Indian Air Force, speak well of the Indian Navy’s high operational readiness and ability to respond decisively to maritime threats across the region,” Singh said.

He further said the personnel had demonstrated India's ability and resolve to safeguard lives, uphold maritime security and ensure stability across the Indian Ocean Region. “India continues to stand resolute in ensuring SAFE SEAS and a free, open and secure Indian Ocean Region,” he added. (ANI)

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