New Delhi: Indian Navy is closely monitoring China’s supply of submarines and warships to Pakistan, its vice chief Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan said on Thursday.

Emphasising that all developments are being tracked, the navy vice chief said it is to ensure India’s maritime security and preparedness in the Indian Ocean region.

Addressing a curtain-raiser event for Swavlamban 2025 in New Delhi, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan said the Navy was fully aware of the platforms being delivered to Pakistan, adding that the Navy is also strengthening its anti-submarine warfare capabilities accordingly.

“We know what kind of capabilities we need, and we are working towards them,” he said.

Noting that China is all set to commission its third aircraft carrier, he said the navy will receive a number aircraft over the next two years as part of its modernisation plan.

Extra-regional powers

On presence of 40-50 warships at any given point of time, the navy vice chef reiterated that the navy is watchfulness over the “extra-regional powers” in the Indian Ocean region.

Swavlamban 2025, to be held from November 25–26 at the Manekshaw Centre, will showcase breakthrough technologies, indigenous innovations and the Navy’s push for Aatmanirbharta.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to attend the event.

This year’s seminar will include dedicated exhibit zones highlighting products that have emerged as success stories and those realised through the ‘ideation to induction’ cycle.

The seminar will also host in-depth brainstorming sessions and discussions on policy frameworks and procedures to accelerate adoption of indigenous technologies.