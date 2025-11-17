The Indian Navy will commission Mahe, its third anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, on November 24 in Mumbai. Built by Cochin Shipyard, Mahe enhances coastal ASW capability with advanced sensors, weapons, and 80% indigenous components.

New Delhi: Indian Navy will be commissioning third anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft — Mahe on November 24 at Mumbai naval dockyard to enhance its underwater surveillance and low intensity maritime operations (LIMO) in coastal waters.

Prior to this, the Indian Navy had commissioned two ASW-SWC of Arnala-class namely — INS Arnala and INS Androth, built by Kolkata-based Garden Research Shipbuilding Enterprise (GRSE).

Mahe is the first of the eight-ASW-SWC being built by Kochi-based Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

It must be noted that both shipyards have been tasked with constructing eight ships each. GRSE is responsible for the Arnala-class, whereas CSL is building the Mahe-class.

About Mahe ASW-SWC

Delivered to the Indian Navy on October 23, Mahe ASW-SWC is having a length of about 78 metres, with a displacement of around 1,100 tons. The ship packs a punch in underwater warfare, with torpedoes, multifunctional anti-submarine rockets, and advanced radars and sonars.

Named after the historic port town in the Union Territory of Puducherry, Mahe symbolises India's rich maritime heritage.

Indigenously designed and constructed, Mahe, which also has an advanced mine laying capability, will significantly augment the Indian Navy's ASW capability, enhancing maritime security in the littorals.

“Compact yet powerful, the ship embodies agility, precision and endurance - qualities vital for dominating the littorals,” Indian Navy spokesperson Captain Vivek Madhwal said.

“With her blend of firepower, stealth and mobility, the ship is designed to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols, and secure India’s vital maritime approaches,” he added.

With over 80 percent indigenous content, “the Mahe-class showcases India’s growing mastery in warship design, construction and integration.”

As Asianet Newsable English had reported earlier, India will be commissioning over 25 ships in the next three years, making the Indian Navy a 150-ship naval force.

India is currently building 54 ships, which are at different stages of construction and are expected to join the service in the next 6-7 years.