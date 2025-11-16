Indian Navy Chief Adm Dinesh K Tripathi visited the US, touring the USS Daniel Inouye and Pearl Harbour. He held talks with top US officials to bolster the India-US maritime partnership, focusing on interoperability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Indian Navy Chief Visits US Naval Assets

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Sunday visited the United States Navy's advanced Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye and was detailed on its state-of-the-art maritime surveillance systems and cutting-edge modifications, according to an official spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During the visit, CNS Tripathi also called on the Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam, where he was briefed on the operational capabilities and ongoing initiatives of the US Pacific Fleet and the various units stationed at the joint facility. The visit was aimed at strengthening the vigorous and persistent Martinetime partnership between India and the US. It highlighted the importance of strengthening interoperability and enhancing operational synergy between the two maritime forces. "The visit marks a key engagement reinforcing the shared commitment to peace, stability, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," the release stated.

High-Level Defence Discussions

Admiral Tripathi held a series of high-level discussions with Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, and senior officials of the US Navy. They held discussions to review the key pillars of the India-US defence cooperation, including strengthening maritime security and maritime cooperation, enhancing interoperability, and expanding avenues for operational engagements across the Indo-Pacific, the spokesperson of the Indian Navy confirmed.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy said, "During his ongoing official visit to the #UnitedStates, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, held a series of high-level engagements with Adm Samuel J Paparo, Commander @INDOPACOM; Adm Stephen T Koehler, Commander @USPacificFleet; and Lt Gen James F Glynn, Commander U.S. Marine Forces Pacific. @USMC Deliberations reviewed key pillars of - defence cooperation, including strengthening #MaritimeSecurity and #MaritimeCooperation, enhancing #Interoperability, and expanding avenues for operational engagements across the Indo-Pacific."

Focus on Key Maritime Interests

The post further noted that the discussions also covered priority areas of mutual maritime interest, including deeper information sharing and maritime domain awareness, building on mechanisms like IPMDA and linkages with the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region, safeguarding sea lines of communication and critical undersea infrastructure, coordinated responses for HADR and SAR missions, counter-piracy, and non-traditional security challenges, more complex and regular bilateral/multilateral exercises (including MALABAR, PASSEX, and CMF /MILAN frameworks) to refine joint warfighting, logistics, and sustainment, collaboration in emerging domains - unmanned systems, ISR, cyber, and space-enabled maritime operations - to bolster readiness and resilience at sea,"

"The interactions reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the #IndianNavy and @USNavy, as well as the growing synergy with U.S. Marine and joint forces - anchored in mutual trust, shared values, and a common commitment to a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based #IndoPacific", the post added.

Official Visit to Enhance Maritime Partnership

Meanwhile, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, on Wednesday, embarked on an official visit to the United States aimed at further enhancing the longstanding maritime partnership between the Indian Navy and the United States Navy, as per an official release.

According to the release, Admiral Tripathi's visit to the US was scheduled from November 12 to November 17. (ANI)