The Indian Navy's First Training Squadron (1TS) undertook a three-day port call at Belawan, Indonesia, enhancing maritime engagement with a fellow Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) member nation and furthering the vision of MAHASAGAR, officials said.

The squadron, comprising INS Tir, INS Shardul, INS Sujata, and ICGS Sarathi, engaged in a series of professional, cultural, and training interactions with the Indonesian Navy, fostering mutual understanding and strengthening bilateral ties.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

Capt Tijo K Joseph, Senior Officer of 1TS, along with the Commanding Officers of the ships, met with Laksamana Muda (Rear Admiral) Deny Septiana, Commander of Naval Area Command I (Komando Kodaeral I), to discuss shared maritime interests between the two navies.

An onboard reception, co-hosted by Capt Joseph and the Consulate General of India, Medan, featured senior officials from Komando Kodaeral I. Kolonel Wirawan Aby P, Chief of Operations, served as the Chief Guest, providing a platform for meaningful dialogue and fostering goodwill between the Indian and Indonesian naval forces.

Joint Activities and Community Engagement

Professional engagements during the visit included exposing Indian naval trainees to various facilities at Komando Daerah Angkatan Laut I (Naval Regional Command I), offering insight into the Command's roles and functions in the region.

Additionally, joint sports events, games, and yoga sessions were organised, promoting camaraderie and mutual goodwill between personnel of the two navies. The squadron also opened its ships to local schoolchildren, with guided tours generating enthusiasm and curiosity, making the visit an inspiring and memorable experience.

Strengthening Strategic Cooperation

The 1TS deployment underscores the longstanding maritime ties between India and Indonesia, while supporting India's Act East Policy by enhancing naval presence and cooperation in the wider Indian Ocean and Southeast Asian region. Officials said the visit reflects the Indian Navy's commitment to strengthening friendships, enriching training experiences, and promoting a secure, stable, and collaborative maritime environment. (ANI)