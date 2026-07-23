The Indian Navy has commissioned INS Malvan, the second Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, in Karwar. This indigenously built ship boosts coastal security and is a symbol of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

In a significant boost to the Indian Navy's coastal security and anti-submarine warfare capabilities, INS Malvan, the second of the indigenously designed and built Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), was formally commissioned into service at Karwar on Wednesday.

The commissioning ceremony, held on July 22, 2026, marks a major milestone in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative in the defence sector.

From Construction to Commissioning

Speaking on the occasion, Pravin Tiwari, the Commanding Officer of INS Malvan, highlighted the ship's journey from construction to induction. "The keel of the ship was laid in 2023, and after carrying out rigorous trials of all the weapons, sensors, and stability, the ship was finally delivered to the Navy on March 31, 2026," Tiwari said.

He further added, "The ship has completed all its sea-acceptance trials and is ready for deployment at sea. The ship is fitted with the latest torpedoes, launchers, EW and ESM suites, combat management systems designed by Indian industry and is a proud symbol of Make in India."

Technical Prowess and Automation

Another Navy official, explaining the technical prowess of the vessel from the heart of the ship, described the Machinery Control Room as the "engineering nerve center." "This is the machinery control room, which is basically the engineering nerve center of our ship. Our ship INS Malvan is powered by three high-speed diesel engines which provide us unmatched agility, high speeds, and rapid acceleration in shallow waters, which is basically the role of the ship," the official said.

The official further emphasised the role of digital integration in modern naval warfare, stating, "So, the propulsion and the auxiliary system which is fitted on board is controlled by a state-of-the-art integrated platform management system which we also call as IPMS."

"This digital architecture has helped our highly skilled crew to monitor all the parameters and the ship's health from a single console. This is a classic example of how advancement and automation have helped reduce load on a crew while maintaining operational reliability," he added.

Commissioning Ceremony Details

The Indian Navy commissioned Malvan, the second of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) on Wednesday. The ceremony was presided over by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, in the presence of Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. Other senior naval officers, representatives from Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Kochi, and veterans were in attendance. (ANI)