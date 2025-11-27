The Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, will host its Autumn Term Passing Out Parade on Nov 29, 2025, with CDS General Anil Chauhan as the Reviewing Officer. The event marks the commissioning of cadets into the Indian Navy and friendly navies.

The Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, will host the Passing Out Parade (POP) for the Autumn Term on November 29, 2025, according to the Ministry of Defence press release. The event marks the culmination of an intensive and transformative training regimen, as cadets prepare to join the ranks of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and friendly foreign navies as Officers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), will review the parade as the Reviewing Officer. The POP is one of the most prestigious and enduring traditions of the Indian Navy, reflecting its values of discipline, honour, and professional excellence. The parade will feature immaculate drill, precise coordination, and high standards of military bearing, the release added.

International Participation and Dignitaries

Participating in the parade will be Midshipmen and cadets from the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, as well as international trainees from Bangladesh, the Maldives, Mozambique, Myanmar, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam, underscoring India's strong maritime partnerships and collaborative defence engagements.

The ceremony will be witnessed by distinguished dignitaries, senior naval leadership, proud parents, instructors, and mentors who have guided the cadets through their rigorous training.

Ceremony Highlights and Live Broadcast

Highlights of the event include the Review of the Parade, award of medals and trophies to outstanding performers, and the ceremonial Shipping of Stripes, marking the formal commissioning of the cadets as Officers.

The event will be streamed live on the Indian Navy's official Facebook and YouTube platforms, allowing audiences across India and abroad to witness this significant and inspirational milestone. (ANI)