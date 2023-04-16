Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian man working in Sudan dies by stray bullet injury amid military clashes

    An Indian national was killed in a deadly clash in Sudan between the army and rival paramilitary force RSF, the officials said on Sunday. The slain has been identified as Albert Augestine.

    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 1:18 PM IST

    An Indian man working in Sudan died by stray bullet injury on a day that witnessed violent clashes between the country's army and paramilitaries.

    "It has been reported that Mr. Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries," said a tweet from the Indian Embassy in Sudan.

    The embassy further stated that additional plans are being made in contact with Augestine's family and medical professionals.

    Reacting to the news, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote: "Deeply grieved to learn about the death of an Indian national in Khartoum. The Embassy is making all efforts to extend fullest assistance to the family. The situation in Khartoum remains one of great concern. We will continue to monitor developments."

    Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Sudan advised Indian nationals in the country to take utmost precautions and stay indoors. 

    After weeks of escalating tensions over the intended merger of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the regular army, military head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, violence broke out in Sudan on Saturday.

    Explosions and gunfire rang out on the deserted streets of Khartoum, according to witnesses, after the paramilitaries said they were in control of the presidential place, Khartoum airport and other vital facilities.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2023, 1:18 PM IST
