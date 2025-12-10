Home Minister Amit Shah and LoP Rahul Gandhi sparred in Parliament over 'vote chori' claims. Gandhi challenged Shah to a debate on his press conferences, with Shah retorting that Parliament won't function as per Gandhi's wish.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sparred over the allegations of 'vote chori' in the Parliament, with the latter challenging Shah to conduct debate on his three press conferences pertaining to his claims of 'voter Chori', to which the Home Minister retorted "Parliament won't function as per his wish."

The heated exchange between the duo occurred when Rahul Gandhi interjected HM Shah while he was addressing the Lok Sabha on the discussion on electoral reforms.

Shah Slams Opposition's 'Double Standards'

Slamming the opposition over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Shah stated that he has answers for all their allegations, including Gandhi's three press conferences. "In his press conference, the LoP levelled allegations that the voter list is not corrected and needs to be rectified. So, what is SIR? It is the procedure to sanitise the voter list. He is opposing even when we are undertaking the process...Your defeat is certain; voter list doesn't have to do anything with it. He said that the BJP never has to face anti-incumbency. Anti-incumbency is only against those who work against the public interest. It is true that the BJP had to face anti-incumbency very rarely...But it is not as if we have never lost any election after 2014...Double standards won't work in a democracy. When you win, EC is great. When you lose, EC is useless and works at BJP's behest. I have answers for various of their allegations, that three press conferences also," Shah said during the discussion.

Gandhi Challenges Shah to Debate

Interrupting the Home Minister, Rahul Gandhi challenged him to a debate on his three press conferences regarding the allegations of 'vote chori'. "Yesterday, I asked why Election Commissioners were given full immunity. We want to understand their thinking behind it. He (Amit Shah) talked about Haryana. He cited one example. There are several other examples. There are 19 lakh fake voters there. Actually, let us have a debate on my press conference. Amit Shah ji, I challenge you to have a debate on my three press conferences," Rahul Gandhi said.

'Parliament Won't Function Like This': Shah

Responding to the LoP's remarks, Shah said the former would not decide the order of his speech and should remain patient. "The Leader of Opposition (LoP) asked for answers to his questions. 'You can't run the parliament with your obstinacy. I will decide the order of my speech. The parliament won't function like this. He should be patient. I will answer each and every point," he asserted.

Rahul Gandhi replied, "This is a completely defensive response. This is a frightened response; this is not a genuine response."

Background of 'Voter Fraud' Allegations

Rahul Gandhi has held at least three major press conferences since August 2025, where he alleged widespread "voter fraud and manipulation by the Election Commission (EC) in collusion with the ruling BJP." The conferences focused on alleged systematic voter deletion and duplicate entries in Karnataka and Haryana electoral rolls. (ANI)