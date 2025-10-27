Indian Jiu-Jitsu player Rohini Kalam was found dead at her Dewas home in Madhya Pradesh. Police suspect suicide. The athlete, who represented India internationally, was reportedly under work-related stress before her death.

Dewas: In a tragic incident that has shocked India’s sporting community, national-level Jiu-Jitsu player Rohini Kalam was found dead at her residence in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. Preliminary investigations suggest that the 35-year-old athlete may have taken her own life, although no suicide note has been recovered so far.

Rohini, who had represented India in multiple international tournaments and earned a bronze medal at the 8th Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi, was also employed as a martial arts instructor at a local school in Ashta. Family members and close associates believe she had been dealing with work-related stress in the days leading up to her death.

Athlete Represented India and Trained Young Students

Rohini was a well-known name in the Indian Jiu-Jitsu circuit. Apart from her competitive achievements, she dedicated her time to training young students as a martial arts coach. Her career reflected both her passion for the sport and her commitment to nurturing the next generation of athletes.

According to her family, she had been facing challenges at work, and tensions with her school management may have added to her emotional strain.

Family Members Found Her After Returning Home

The incident came to light when Rohini’s sister, Roshni Kalam, returned home on Sunday and found her hanging in her room. At the time of the incident, Rohini’s father, a retired Bank Note Press employee, her mother, and her sister were all away from home.

According to reports, Rohini had spent the morning as usual, having tea and breakfast before taking a phone call and going to her room. “She was troubled about her job. The school principal was harassing her. I could tell from her tone whenever she spoke on the phone,” Roshni was quoted as saying.

Work Stress and Personal Struggles

Family members revealed that Rohini had been under significant professional pressure and was also recovering from a major surgery she underwent five months ago. Her father said she was determined to achieve more, aspiring to become an IPS officer and working towards winning the Vikram Award for excellence in sports.

He added that she had been resisting marriage proposals and was focusing entirely on her career and personal ambitions. “She was under tremendous pressure at work, and that stress kept building up,” he told the media.

Police Begin Investigation; Community in Mourning

Police officials have begun a detailed investigation into the case, while awaiting forensic and post-mortem reports to confirm the exact cause of death. The authorities are also looking into possible workplace harassment as a contributing factor.

The untimely death of the young athlete has triggered an outpouring of grief among the sports fraternity and her students. Messages of condolence have flooded social media, with many calling for greater support and mental health awareness for sportspersons under pressure.