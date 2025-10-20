An Ola Electric engineer died by suicide, leaving a 28-page note accusing founder Bhavish Aggarwal and other executives of mental harassment and financial exploitation. An FIR has been filed against the officials.

A 38-year-old engineer working with Ola Electric Mobility in Bengaluru has died by suicide, leaving behind a detailed note accusing senior officials, including the company’s founder Bhavish Aggarwal, of mental harassment and financial exploitation. The tragedy has triggered an FIR against the top executives and sparked widespread discussion on workplace pressure in India’s tech sector.

The Final Note

The engineer, identified as K Aravind, had been working as a homologation engineer with Ola Electric since 2022. On September 28, he reportedly consumed poison at his residence in Bengaluru. Friends rushed him to the hospital, but he could not be saved.

When Aravind's family later searched his belongings, they discovered a 28-page handwritten note detailing the struggles he faced at work. In it, Aravind allegedly named Aggarwal and senior executive Subrat Kumar Das, accusing them of workplace harassment, humiliation, and withholding his dues.

A Mysterious Bank Transfer Raises Doubts

The family's grief soon turned to suspicion when, two days after his death, they noticed a sudden Rs 17.46 lakh deposit in Aravind’s bank account. When Aravind’s brother reached out to company officials for clarity, he reportedly received vague and conflicting responses.

Representatives from Ola later contacted the family about the transaction but, according to them, failed to explain why the payment was made after Aravind's death. Feeling something was amiss, Aravind's brother approached the police and filed a formal complaint against Aggarwal, Das, and others for alleged harassment and financial exploitation.

Ola Responds, Moves High Court

In an official statement, Ola expressed condolences to the family, acknowledging Aravind's association with the company for over three years. The company maintained that Aravind had never reported any grievances or harassment during his tenure.

"His role also did not involve any direct interaction with the company's top management, including the promoter," Ola said, adding that it had approached the Karnataka High Court to challenge the FIR filed against Aggarwal.

Outpouring of Support Online

The case has struck a chord on social media, with many users expressing outrage and solidarity with the family.

Comedian Kunal Kamra, who has previously clashed publicly with Bhavish Aggarwal, offered legal support to Aravind’s family.

"If the family needs legal support, I'm sure a lot of good folks would be willing to pursue the case and bring justice to Aravind's family," Kamra posted on X (formerly Twitter).

