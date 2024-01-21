Ram mandir: Controversy erupts as chief priest objects to early revelation of Ram Lalla idol

The unauthorized release of photographs has raised concerns among officials associated with the Ayodhya temple. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is actively considering taking legal action against individuals responsible for the premature unveiling of the idol.

Ahead of the much-awaited inauguration ceremony of the Ayodhya temple on January 22, Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, has voiced strong objections to the public appearance of the new Ram Lalla idol. The revelation of the idol's eyes before the scheduled 'Pran Pratishtha' has sparked controversy, prompting the chief priest to demand a thorough investigation into the leaked photographs that surfaced on social media.

The controversy unfolded when images of the new idol, initially with its eyes covered, emerged on social media late Thursday night. Expressing dismay, Chief Priest Satyendra Das emphasized that the eyes of Lord Ram's idol should remain concealed until the 'Pran Pratishtha' is completed. In response to the unauthorized disclosure, he called for an inquiry to identify those responsible for the breach.

The unauthorized release of photographs has raised concerns among officials associated with the Ayodhya temple. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is actively considering taking legal action against individuals responsible for the premature unveiling of the idol. Officials from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the temple trust have adamantly rejected the release of any photographs, underscoring the sanctity and privacy of the consecration process.

The 51-inch idol of Ram as a five-year-old child, carved in black stone and adorned with a golden bow and arrow, now stands inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The original idols of Ram and his brothers, revered since 1949, will soon be installed in front of the new idol within the garbagriha. This momentous event marks a significant chapter in the temple's history.

Preparations for the inauguration ceremony are underway, with the entire temple complex set to be closed to the public on January 20 and 21. As the controversy unfolds, the Ayodhya temple continues to capture national attention, with the faithful eagerly awaiting the consecration of the new idol amidst the rich cultural and religious significance it holds for millions across the country.

