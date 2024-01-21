Ram Mandir: PM Modi on spiritual pilgrimage, visits Ram Setu origin ahead of Ayodhya pran-pratishtha

In Hindu mythology, Dhanushkodi holds immense significance as the point where Lord Ram is believed to have taken the vow to defeat Ravana. It is considered the holy soil from which Lord Ram embarked on his journey to Lanka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 21) morning embarked on a spiritual journey, visiting the sacred Arichal Munai, the origin point of the Ram Setu near Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu. This visit comes a day before the much-awaited pran-pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya. PM Modi, engaging in spiritual practices like 'anulom vilom' at Arichal Munai Point, set the tone for the significant events that would unfold in the following days.

In Hindu mythology, Dhanushkodi holds immense significance as the point where Lord Ram is believed to have taken the vow to defeat Ravana. It is considered the holy soil from which Lord Ram embarked on his journey to Lanka. The prime minister's visit to this sacred site aligns with the deep-rooted cultural and historical connections associated with Dhanushkodi.

In continuation of his spiritual sojourn, PM Modi also performed puja at the Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple in Dhanushkodi. The temple, named after Lord Ram with the bow ('Kothandarama'), holds historical significance as the place where Vibhishana, Ravana's brother, sought refuge and where Lord Ram supposedly conducted Vibhishana's coronation.

These visits added importance as PM Modi prepares to visit Ayodhya on Monday for the pran-pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir. The events in Dhanushkodi lay the spiritual groundwork for the grand ceremony in Ayodhya, where the idol of Lord Ram Lalla has already been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum.

In anticipation of the grand event in Ayodhya, attended by approximately 8,000 VIP guests, the Uttar Pradesh Police force has intensified security measures in the temple town. Enhanced patrolling on the Saryu River, drone surveillance, and strategic security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety of the monumental ceremony.

The idol of Lord Ram Lalla, crafted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, stands 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The intricately carved idol depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus, all crafted from the same stone. Additionally, a '56 bhog prasad' destined for Lord Ram Lalla has arrived in Ayodhya from Lucknow, symbolizing the ceremonial offerings that will follow the pran-pratishtha ceremony.

As the nation awaits the historic pran-pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, these preparatory visits underscore the deep spiritual and cultural significance embedded in the upcoming events.

