user
user icon

'His wallet is full, extradition not easy': What PNB scam whistle-blower said on Mehul Choksi's arrest (WATCH)

Punjab National Bank Scam whistle-blower Hariprasad SV said that it will be very difficult for India to get Choksi back home as he will employ the best lawyers in Europe to avoid the process.

'His wallet is full, extradition not easy: What PNB scam whistle-blower said on Mehul Choksi's arrest (WATCH) shk
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Apr 14, 2025, 11:21 AM IST

After the arrest of fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi in Belgium, Punjab National Bank Scam whistle-blower Hariprasad SV said that it will be very difficult for India to get Choksi back home as he will employ the best lawyers in Europe to avoid the process.

Speaking to ANI, Hariprasad recalled the time when Choksi succeeded in evading the process when he was caught in Dominica.

"Extradition is not an easy task. Choksi's wallet is full, and he will employ the best lawyers in Europe to avoid the process like what Vijay Maliya has been doing. I don't think it is going to be easy for India to get him back," he said.

"When he was caught in Antigua (Dominica) and other islands, he could manage to get out of it because he has a fleet of lawyers. But I wish and hope that this time, the Indian government will succeed," Hariprasad said. 

He also mentioned that at least 100 franchises were cheated by Choksi, and most of them filed cases in different cities in India.

Also read: 'Must get him back to India': PNB scam whistle-blower Hariprasad on Mehul Choksi arrest in Belgium (WATCH)

"Even I got his arrest warrant from Bangalore police, but nothing really happened as he was smart enough to get away from the clutches of law," the PNB Scam whistle-blower said.

"The legal system in India is undoubtedly very great, but the extradition process depends on the country we are dealing with. This case is not going to be easy, as he has so much money," Hariprasad said.

On July 26, 2016, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Hari Prasad had written to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), raising concerns about a potential large-scale scam. In his communication, Prasad pointed out that the balance sheets contained clear indicators that something was amiss.

Meanwhile, sources say Choksi was arrested in Belgium on Saturday after local authorities confirmed his presence in the country. Sources further stated that preparations were being made for his extradition to India.

Choksi's team to file an appeal

However, Choksi is currently preparing for a legal battle. His defence team plans to move for bail, claiming that it will oppose his extradition.

The legal team states that Choksi has strong reasons to challenge the extradition request, citing his health condition, among other arguments.

The 65-year-old fugitive diamond merchant who left India on January 2, 2018, is wanted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly defrauding the PNB of Rs 13,850 crore. His nephew, Nirav Modi, was also involved with him in the fraud. 

Also read: Mehul Choksi's legal team to file plea for his release on grounds of ill health, ongoing cancer treatment

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mehul Choksi's legal team to file appeal for his release on grounds of ill health, ongoing cancer treatment shk

Mehul Choksi's legal team to file plea for his release on grounds of ill health, ongoing cancer treatment

Rafael M Jets: India's Navy soars, sending shivers down China and Pakistan's spines snt

Rafael-M Jets: India's Navy soars, sending shivers down China and Pakistan's spines

'Will blow up his car': Actor Salman Khan gets fresh death threat; case filed shk

'Will blow up his car, kill him': Actor Salman Khan gets fresh death threat; case filed

Delhi University college principal coats classroom walls with cow dung to combat heat, sparks debate (WATCH) shk

Delhi University college principal coats classroom walls with cow dung to combat heat, sparks debate (WATCH)

Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport drops Hindi from display boards, triggers online debate dmn

Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport drops Hindi from display boards, triggers online debate

Recent Stories

Horoscope today, April 14: Property and legal matters may bother you today, check astrological predictions ATG

Horoscope today, April 14: Property and legal matters may bother you today, check astrological predictions

Best Sneakers in the Market 2025: Prices and Features MEG

Best Sneakers in the Market 2025: Prices and Features

Why Stellantis, Xpeng And Lucid Dominated Auto Retail Chatter Last Week

Why Stellantis, Xpeng And Lucid Dominated Auto Retail Chatter Last Week

US Stock Futures, Asia Markets Rise After Chaotic Week: Fund Manager Says Selling Pressure Appears To Be Exhausting

US Stock Futures, Asia Markets Rise After Chaotic Week: Fund Manager Says Selling Pressure Appears To Be Exhausting

Tired of 'storage full' alerts? Here's how to stop WhatsApp from auto-saving media gcw

Tired of 'storage full' alerts? Here's how to stop WhatsApp from auto-saving media

Recent Videos

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Video Icon
BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Video Icon
Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Video Icon
Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon