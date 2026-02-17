Based on an input from Gujarat ATS, an ICG ship from the Coast Guard Region on multi-mission deployment was diverted to intercept a foreign fishing boat suspected of drug smuggling in proximity of the notional International Maritime Boundary Line.

In a swift and daring overnight operation on Feb 16, the Indian Coast Guard undertook an intelligence based operation at sea, jointly with the Gujarat ATS. Based on a corroborated input from Gujarat ATS, an ICG ship from the Coast Guard Region (North West) on multi-mission deployment was diverted to intercept a foreign fishing boat suspected of drug smuggling in proximity of the notional International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Despite the pitch-dark night, ICG ship identified the suspect boat through a combination of human and technical surveillance. On realising the approaching ICG ship, the suspect boat started fleeing towards the notional IMBL. Despite the initial separation between the ICG ship and the boat at the time of its detection, the speed boat was chased down and stopped.

On boarding, the boat was found to be manned by two crew of foreign nationality.

The boat was thoroughly rummaged and 203 packets (1kg each) of Crystalline contents suspected to be drugs were found hidden in the boat. The apprehended boat has been brought to Porbandar by the ICG ship for further investigations and chemical analysis of the substance.

The jointness of ICG and ATS, has led to numerous successful law enforcement operations in recent years and reaffirms the synergy towards overall national objective of Coastal Security.