Gujarat ATS, with Rajasthan SOG, raided an illegal drug factory in Rajasthan, arresting three and seizing 22 kgs of psychotropic substances. Separately, ATS apprehended a member of the Rohit Godara gang from Rapar, Kutch.

Illegal Drug Factory Busted in Rajasthan

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in coordination with the Rajasthan Special Operation Group (SOG), Jaipur, and local police, has busted a factory in Rajasthan that was illegally producing psychotropic substances, arresting three people at the spot.

According to officials, the joint raid was conducted on December 28, 2025, at APL Pharma in district Khairthal, Tijara, Rajasthan, which is located within the jurisdiction of Bhiwadi Phase-3 (UIT) Sec-3 Police Station. The operation was carried out in coordination with the Rajasthan Special Operation Group (SOG), Jaipur and the local police. Three persons identified as Anshul A Shastri, Akhilesh P Maurya and Krishna S Yadav, along with three other labourers, were apprehended from the spot. The team also seized illicitly manufactured psychotropic substances weighing 22 kgs, the officials said. During the operation, Alprazolam precursor chemicals and semi-processed/intermediate chemicals were also seized.

Gang Member Tracked to Gujarat

Meanwhile, the Gujarat ATS is continuously monitoring the activities of Organised Crime Networks (OCNs) operating across India. Accordingly, Harsh Upadhyay, DySP Gujarat ATS, received a credible intelligence that an individual named Vikas alias Golu Jasbirsingh Sheoran, originally from Kakaroli, Haryana, who is a member of Rohit Godara - Naveen Boxer gang, is currently staying in Rapar, Kutch, Gujarat.

According to an official release, this intelligence was shared with the senior officers of ATS Gujarat, and on their instructions, when Police Inspector JN Chavda verified the input, it was found that the said Vikas is staying with an acquaintance at the RO Plant Company located at Nageshwar Park in Rapar, Kutch. Subsequently, Gujarat ATS shared the above information with the Superintendent of Police, East Kutch (Gandhidham), following which a team consisting of PI DD Zala (SOG), PI NN Chudasama LCB, and their staff located the aforementioned individual Vikas alias Golu Jasbirsingh Sheoran, staying in the house occupied by Dinkesh alias Kali son of Parmanand Garg in Rapar, Kutch. He was then brought to Gujarat ATS in Ahmedabad for further interrogation, said the release. (ANI)