PM Narendra Modi congratulated Indian cheesemakers for winning four medals, including a Super Gold, at the Mundial do Queijo do Brasil 2026. He noted that such international accolades significantly strengthen India's growing artisanal dairy sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded Indian cheesemakers for their stellar performance at the Mundial do Queijo do Brasil 2026, asserting that Indian cheese has successfully "made its mark" on the global stage. In a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted that such international accolades significantly strengthen India's growing artisanal dairy sector.

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PM Modi Details India's Wins

"Cheese from India makes its mark globally...India made an impressive debut at the Mundial do Queijo do Brasil 2026, which is a vibrant international competition for cheese and dairy products. Four Indian products won medals, including 1 Super Gold, 2 Golds and 1 Silver. The Super Gold was won by Eleftheria Gulmarg (Brie Style), the Golds were won by Yak Churpi-Soft, Nordic Farm, Leh, Ladakh and Eleftheria Brunost (Whey Cheese) while the Silver was won by Eleftheria Kaali Miri (Belper Knolle Style). Congratulations to Mausam Narang and Thenlay Nurboo. Such successes strengthen India's artisanal dairy sector on the world stage," said PM Modi.

India's Impressive Debut at Brazilian World Cheese Championship

This year, India made an impressive international debut. Country's cheesemakers secured a Super Gold, two Gold medals, and a Silver accolade at the fourth edition of the Mundial do Queijo do Brasil, also known as the Brazilian World Cheese Championship.

The prestigious cheese and dairy competition, held in São Paulo, Brazil, saw participation from over 30 countries. The Indian artisanal products were evaluated by a panel of 350 judges, underscoring the high global standards of the event.

Award-Winning Cheeses

This year's performance represents a significant milestone for India's artisanal dairy sector on the world stage. In a major boost to India's artisanal dairy industry, Eleftheria Gulmarg (Brie Style) was awarded the prestigious Super Gold medal. Yak Churpi-Soft from Nordic Farm in Leh, Ladakh, and Eleftheria Brunost (Whey Cheese) also secured a gold medal. Additionally, Eleftheria Kaali Miri (Belper Knolle Style) bagged the Silver medal, further cementing India's presence at the international dairy competition. (ANI)