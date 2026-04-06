The Indian Army has released a landmark technology roadmap for Unmanned Aerial Systems and Loitering Munitions. The document aims to provide long-term visibility to industry and academia, fostering indigenous development and self-reliance in defence.

The Indian Army on Monday released a landmark document, 'Indian Army's Technology Roadmap for Unmanned Aerial Systems and Loitering Munitions' in New Delhi, marking a significant step towards providing long-term visibility of the Indian Army's requirements in the field of Unmanned Aerial Systems.

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A Strategic Vision for Indigenous Development

The roadmap, released by Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, Deputy Chief of the Army Staff (Capability Development & Sustenance), provides clear, actionable visibility to industry, academia and R&D institutions, enabling them to channelise investments, time, energy and technological efforts towards priority areas identified by the Army. Designed as a forward-looking strategic document, it aims to harness indigenous capabilities with the evolving requirements of modern warfare.

Bridging Operational Needs with Technology

Covering a comprehensive spectrum of operational needs, the document outlines the Indian Army's roadmap for Unmanned Aerial Systems and Loitering Munitions. By clearly laying down technological and operational priorities, the document seeks to serve as a critical bridge between operational requirements and technological development, ensuring that India's drone ecosystem evolves in a structured, demand-driven manner.

Catalysing the Drone Ecosystem

The initiative is also expected to catalyse greater participation from startups, MSMEs and academia, while encouraging long-term investments in this critical and emerging technology.

Aligning with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

The event brought together key stakeholders from the armed forces, defence industry, start-ups, academia and R&D organisations, reinforcing a whole-of-nation approach towards building a resilient and self-reliant drone ecosystem. This initiative aligns with the Government of India's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in defence and underscores the Indian Army's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies towards enhancing its operational effectiveness. (ANI)