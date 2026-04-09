The Indian Army showcased the combat strength of its AH-64 Apache attack helicopters during exercise 'Brahmastra' at Pokhran. The drill demonstrated precision strikes with missiles and guns, underlining a focus on high-precision, network-centric warfare.

The Indian Army on Thursday demonstrated the combat strength of its latest attack helicopter, the Boeing AH-64 Apache, during a live firing exercise 'Brahmastra' at the Pokhran Firing Range.

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The demonstration by the army underlined its growing focus on high-precision, network-centric warfare. The Apaches carried out precision strikes using AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, rockets and onboard gun systems, hitting designated targets with accuracy in a simulated battlefield environment. The exercise aimed to test both operational readiness and coordination between pilots and ground crews.

Advanced Combat Capabilities

The Boeing AH-64 Apache is among the most advanced multi-role combat helicopters in the world. It is equipped with a 30 mm chain gun, can carry Hellfire anti-tank missiles and Hydra rockets, and features advanced targeting systems such as the Longbow radar and night-vision sensors. The Indian Army's latest attack choppers also have the ability to operate in all-weather conditions, including at night.

Commander's Perspective on Modern Warfare

Speaking to ANI, Colonel Vikrant Sharma, Commanding Officer of the Apache 451 Squadron, said the drill focused on preparing personnel for real combat situations through sustained training and system checks. "During this firing exercise, our pilots practised simulator training, mission planning, and target engagement continuously. Our technical team checked the helicopters and weapon systems and made them available for firing. Successful firing has proved the accuracy, combat capacity, and preparation of our pilots," he said.

He added that in modern warfare, attack helicopters play a crucial role in providing immediate fire support to ground forces, with operational control remaining firmly with land commanders. "In today's network-centric war, attack helicopters provide immediate fire support to the land force commander, and the ownership and control of it are completely with the land forces. "In the future, drones, loitering munitions, artillery fire, and counter-UAS systems will be used by the land forces in the tactical battle space, i.e., in the air-literal, and the control of this air-literal will also be with the land forces," the Indian Army Officer said.

Boosting Army's Combat Capabilities

Colonel Sharma noted that the induction of Apache helicopters, along with indigenous platforms such as the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand and Weapons Systrem Integrated version of the Advanced Light Helicopter Rudra, has significantly increased the Army's combat capabilities. "Today, with the inclusion of Apache, Prachand, and Rudra helicopters in the Indian Army, there has been a big change in our combat capabilities. Our pilots are a wonderful confluence of courage, skill, and technical efficiency, and they are always ready to help our army in every future conflict," he said.

Col Sharma further said that the Apache's advanced sensors and precision strike capability improve the Army's ability to detect and neutralise threats quickly, making ground operations more coordinated and effective. "The induction of Apache helicopters in the Indian Army has significantly strengthened the combat effectiveness. The Apache attack helicopters bring with them an overwhelming operational capability, combining precision firepower, advanced sensors, and the ability to operate effectively in complex and dynamic battlefield environments. As an integral component of our battle doctrines, the Apache significantly enhances our ability to identify, engage, and neutralise hostile targets with speed and accuracy, enabling more coordinated and coherent ground battle operations," he added.

Apache as a 'Force Multiplier'

Calling the exercise Brahmastra a success, Colonel Sharma said it reflects the Army's growing combat capability and technological edge in an evolving threat environment. "In today's evolving threat landscape, where the battlefield is increasingly contested, the Apache provides a critical edge. Its capabilities to detect and neutralise low-flying aerial threats while simultaneously delivering lethal firepower against ground targets make it a force multiplier of exceptional value. The successful conduct of today's Apache firing practice stands as a clear testament to the Indian Army's growing combat prowess and technological edge. It also reaffirms the professionalism, skill, and dedication of our aircrew and ground crew. Their proficiency ensures that these advanced capabilities are translated into tangible operational effectiveness on the battlefield," Col Sharma said.

Pilot-Technician Synergy Ensures Mission Readiness

Lieutenant Colonel Kshitiz Goel, an Apache pilot, said the success of the exercise was due to close coordination between aircrew and maintenance teams, with both sides working in tandem to ensure mission readiness. "Well, from both pilot and maintenance perspective, the preparation has been comprehensive and mission-oriented. The aircrew have undergone intensive training, planning, and rehearsal to refine target acquisition and engagement procedures. Simultaneously, maintenance teams have carried out meticulous inspections, servicing, and weapon system checks to ensure helicopters and their armament remain in optimal condition," he said, adding that,"Continuous interaction between pilots and technicians helps address every detail, ensuring reliability."

Further, Col. Goel mentioned that the integrated effort ensured a high level of precision and safety, with successful firing of gun ammunition, rockets and Hellfire missiles conducted during both day and night operations. "This integrated effort has enabled us to achieve a high degree of precision and lethality during firing, reinforcing our capability to deliver accurate and effective firepower while maintaining the highest standard of safety and operational readiness. During this firing, we have been able to successfully fire gun ammunition, rockets, and Hellfire missiles both during day and night," Col Goel noted.

(ANI)