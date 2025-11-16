The Indian Army's Durga Battalion and Pritam Spiritual Trust conducted a 3-day camp in Poonch, providing free artificial limbs, wheelchairs, and other aids to over 200 specially-abled individuals as part of the 77th Poonch Link-Up Day celebrations.

Indian Army, Pritam Trust Organise Camp for Specially-Abled

The Durga Battalion of the Indian Army's Poonch Brigade, in collaboration with Pritam Spiritual Trust, conducted a 3-day camp in Poonch, providing free artificial limbs, wheelchairs, and crutches to 200 specially-abled individuals. It was held as part of the 77th Poonch Link-Up Day celebrations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chairman of Pritam Spiritual Trust, Jagbir Singh, stated that the Trust, in collaboration with the Indian Army's Poonch Brigade, provided walkers, prosthetics, hearing aids, and crutches, among other equipment. "The camp is a huge success. Our target was exceeded, and the greatest joy is that God kept the weather clear, so we didn't face any problems... Over 200 people come here. We've provided walkers, crutches, hearing aids, and prosthetics for specially-abled people... It is the beginning of a new life for them..." he said.

Ramesh Chandra Sharma, a local, shared that the Pritam Spiritual Trust has been helping the specially-abled individuals for the past 35 years. "For the past 35 years, the Pritam Spiritual Trust has been providing crutches, wheelchairs, and other assistive devices to people with disabilities. We also thank the 93rd Infantry Brigade from the bottom of our hearts for coming here and encouraging us... We also received wheelchairs, crutches, etc..." he said.

77th Poonch Link-Up Day Celebrations

Meanwhile, the Ghari Battalion of the Indian Army's Poonch Brigade officially began the Poonch Link-Up Day celebrations in Poonch, marking the 77th anniversary of the 1948 link-up between the Indian Army and Poonch after a 15-month siege. Students from different schools showcase their talents during the 'Talent Hunt' program themed around "Operation Sindoor."

Historical Significance of the Day

The Poonch Link-Up Day celebrates the successful culmination of Operation Easy on November 21, 1948, when the Indian Army troops marched through Pakistani-held territory to reconnect the besieged town of Poonch with the rest of Jammu and Kashmir. After the operation, Poonch was connected with Jammu and Kashmir and gained independence from Pakistan after a year-long siege. (ANI)