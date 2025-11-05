Guru Nanak Jayanti was celebrated with great fervour at an Army Camp Gurdwara in Kathua's Duggan village. The event was jointly organised by the Indian Army and locals, strengthening the bond between them through prayers, Gurbani Kirtan, and a Langar.

Guru Nanak Jayanti was celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion at the Army Camp Gurdwara in Duggan village, located in the far-flung area of Bani subdivision in district Kathua. The event was jointly organised by the 7th Battalion of the Sikh Light Infantry (7 Sikh LI) and personnel of the 4th Gurkha Rifles of the Indian Army, along with locals, who took part with deep reverence and a spiritual spirit.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A large number of Army jawans and locals gathered to pay homage to Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The celebration began with Gurbani Kirtan and Ardas, followed by a Langar (community meal) organised by the Army unit. The entire atmosphere was filled with devotion, harmony, and a message of unity inspired by Guru Nanak Dev's teachings.

A Message of Unity and Harmony

On this occasion, former local Sarpanch Dhani Ram said, "On the pious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Jayanti, we all -- locals and Army personnel together -- celebrated this day with great joy and faith. We must follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who gave the message of brotherhood and humanity. It is our duty to carry forward his legacy and spread the light of his wisdom."

The army officials also emphasised that such celebrations not only uphold spiritual and cultural values but also strengthen the bond between the Indian Army and local communities, promoting peace, unity, and mutual respect.

Significance of Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru. The festival is observed annually on the full moon day of the Kartik month, known as Kartik Purnima. Devotees celebrate the occasion with prayers, devotional singing, and community service. Parkash Utsav, marking the Guru's birth, is observed on this day, with celebrations continuing across gurdwaras until late at night.

Sikh Pilgrims to Visit Pakistan

A jatha of 1,796 Sikh pilgrims from India will visit Pakistan on November 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and pay their respects at various historic gurdwaras on the occasion of Parkash Purb. (ANI)