Indian Army jawans in Doda, J&K, organized a blood donation camp on New Year's Eve to serve society. Simultaneously, security forces are conducting anti-terror operations in the region's harsh winter conditions to ensure lasting peace.

Humanitarian Gesture on New Year's Eve

Indian Army jawans donated blood on New Year's Eve at a camp organised by the RR10 Regiment in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. The initiative aimed to support patients in need of blood and reinforce the Army's commitment to public welfare. A large number of Army personnel volunteered at the camp, marking the beginning of the New Year with a humanitarian gesture.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI on Friday on the occasion, Lt Col Spray Chinakhan said the camp was organised to help people and serve society. "With the help of this blood donation camp, we wanted to help people. As we always believe in putting the nation first, we began the New Year by organising this blood donation camp here," he said.

Block Medical Officer, Dr Abdul Gafoor, said, "The Indian Army remains at the forefront, whether on the border, in blood donation camps, or in other services. We also expect civil society to come forward and donate blood to help save more lives."

The blood donation drive was appreciated by local authorities and residents, who praised the Indian Army's continued community service alongside its operational responsibilities.

Anti-Terror Operations to Ensure Peace

Meanwhile, to ensure a peaceful start to 2026, troops are navigating frozen forests and hidden mountain caves in Doda to root out potential threats.

In the dense forests, natural caves, and rugged mountainous terrain of the Doda Bhalesa belt, which borders Himachal Pradesh, security forces are conducting continuous search operations amid sub-zero temperatures and severe weather conditions.

Despite extreme hardship, heavy snowfall, and rugged terrain, the forces remain fully committed to confronting every terrorist threat and restoring lasting peace in the region. Their resolve to neutralise all dangers stands as a symbol of courage and sacrifice.

Undeterred by freezing temperatures, treacherous terrain, and heavy snowfall, Army units have expanded their operational reach into higher and snowbound areas to pursue and neutralise Pakistani terrorists attempting to exploit the harsh season for concealment. (ANI)