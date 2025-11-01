The Indian Army and CLAWS held the Young Leaders Forum in New Delhi as a lead-up to the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2025. On National Unity Day, Kiren Rijiju, Gen Upendra Dwivedi & Tejasvi Surya urged youth to lead India's transformation to a 'Viksit Bharat'.

The Indian Army, in collaboration with the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), organised the Young Leaders Forum (YLF) on Friday at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, as a pre-event to the third edition of the Chanakya Defence Dialogue (CDD) 2025, scheduled for November 27-28.

According to an official release, the CDD is the Indian Army's flagship annual seminar, themed this year "Reform to Transform: Sashakt, Surakshit aur Viksit Bharat."

Held on National Unity Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Forum embodied the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, reaffirming that the youth, as the vanguard of change, are both the drivers and beneficiaries of national transformation on the road to Viksit Bharat.

Leaders Address Nation's Youth

The event brought together young trailblazers from the military, academia, think tanks, entrepreneurship and research, alongside NCC cadets, school students, industry partners and youth leaders from the Armed Forces and CAPFs. Conducted in hybrid mode, it was relayed live to Army training institutions, IITs, universities and professional nodes nationwide, ensuring participation of young minds across the country. The Forum featured addresses by Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs; General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff; and Tejasvi Surya, BJP MP.

Union Minister on Youth's Pivotal Role

Addressing the Forum, Union Minister underscored the pivotal role of India's youth and the Armed Forces in realising the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat. Paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Major Bob Khathing for their contributions to India's unity and sovereignty, he reflected on the nation's civilisational strength and resilience.

He highlighted India's robust economic growth exceeding 7% as a reflection of renewed national confidence and the capability to become a developed, self-reliant nation within the next two decades. Emphasising physical fitness, discipline and patriotism as essential virtues for youth, he urged them to lead the nation's transformation with the same commitment and integrity exemplified by the Indian Armed Forces. The Minister expressed confidence that the combined resolve of young Indians and the military will secure India's rightful place among the world's leading nations by 2047.

COAS on 'Decade of Transformation'

In his address, General Upendra Dwivedi emphasised the vital role of youth in shaping India's future and safeguarding its sovereignty. He highlighted India's demographic advantage, with 65% of the population under 35, as a reservoir of innovation, courage and energy that must be channelled with discipline and purpose.

He outlined the Indian Army's Decade of Transformation, focusing on restructuring, technological innovation and youth engagement through initiatives such as Army Cells in IITs, Technology Clusters, and Indian Army Internship Programme (2025). Referring to contributions of youth in Operation SINDOOR, he described it as a defining example of India's resolve and restraint, reflecting the moral strength and professional excellence of the Armed Forces. The Chief of the Army Staff urged the youth to embrace Atmanirbharta, civic responsibility and national pride as guiding values in the journey toward a secure and self-reliant Viksit Bharat.

Tejasvi Surya on 'Yuva Shakti'

Tejasvi Surya, in his address titled "An Inspiring Vision for India's Future," highlighted the role of Yuva Shakti as the foundation of India's moral and strategic strength. Recalling his memories of the Kargil War, he spoke of how sacrifice and resilience inspired his commitment to national service. Drawing upon India's heroic heritage from Lalitaditya to Rani Chennamma and Maharana Pratap, he said India stands at a crossroads from scarcity to possibility, marked by milestones like the landing on the moon, digital governance and a thriving start-up ecosystem. He urged youth to build a self-reliant, disciplined and united India, where innovation and integrity shape the nation's march toward Viksit Bharat.

Bridging Strategic Community with Next Generation

The Young Leaders Forum 2025 served as a bridge between India's strategic community and its next generation of leaders, reaffirming the Indian Army's commitment to a Whole-of-Nation approach to national security.

The deliberations from the Forum will feed into the broader agenda of the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2025, themed "Reform to Transform: Sashakt, Surakshit aur Viksit Bharat." The event concluded with a reaffirmation that India's youth remain the nation's greatest strength, the builders of its prosperity and the defenders of its sovereignty. (ANI)