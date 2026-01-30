Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi honoured Bactrian camels, Zanskari ponies, and Army dogs for their service in high-altitude areas like Ladakh and Siachen, recognizing their silent service and loyalty as 'unsung warriors.'

The Chief of Army Staff, Upendra Dwivedi, on Friday felicitated two Bactrian Camels, two Zanskari Ponies and two Army Dogs for their outstanding contribution to operations in some of the most challenging deployment areas of the country.

Army Chief Honours 'Unsung Warriors'

The Bactrian camels deployed in the cold deserts of Ladakh have been vital to high-altitude logistics, carrying heavy loads across difficult terrain and steep gradients. The Zanskari Ponies, an indigenous and endangered breed, have steadfastly supported troops in the icy heights of Siachen Glacier and forward areas. The Army Dogs, trained for surveillance, tracking and operational tasks, have played a crucial role in safeguarding troops and enhancing operational effectiveness across diverse terrains.

The felicitation recognised the silent service, endurance and loyalty of these unsung warriors, who continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Indian Army personnel in the service of the nation.

Animal Logistics to Feature at Republic Day Parade

Meanwhile, this year's Republic Day parade is set to highlight India's military prowess, with a special focus on animal logistics and natural defence systems. The Indian Army will showcase its unique collaboration with animals, demonstrating their crucial role in navigating the country's toughest terrains. The display highlights the Indian Army's reliance on animals in challenging environments, showcasing their adaptability and strength.

Historic Debut for Animal Contingent in 2026

For the first time in military history, a dedicated animal contingent from the Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) of the Indian Army will march at the Republic Day Parade 2026 on Kartavya Path. Known as "Silent Warriors," these animals are vital for operations in extreme terrains where modern technology often faces limitations.

Contingent Composition and Support

The contingent featured two majestic Bactrian camels, four Zanskar Ponies, four Black Kites (Raptors) - Ingenious and Vigilant Birds, ten Indian breed Army dogs (Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam), along with six conventional military dogs already in service. The contingent will be accompanied by the Him Yodhas of the Indian Defence Forces equipped with bullet-resistant jackets, cameras, GPS, radios, and advanced surveillance systems. A Glacier ATV mounted on a vehicle is also part of the Him Yodhas. The animal contingent highlights the role of animals in extremely high-altitude environments such as Ladakh and Siachen.