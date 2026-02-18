The Indian Army's Romeo Force held a free veterinary camp under Operation Sadbhavana in Rajouri, J&K. The camp provided medical care and free medicines to livestock in remote hilly areas, benefiting 290 locals and strengthening community ties.

The Indian Army's Romeo Force, part of the Rashtriya Rifles, organised a free veterinary camp under Operation Sadbhavana in the remotest hilly areas of Dharhal block in the Rajouri Sector, benefiting livestock owners across multiple villages in Jammu and Kashmir.

Providing Expert Care in a Challenging Environment

According to a release, the camp, held in Ujhan village, aimed to provide professional medical care to animals in high-altitude regions where rugged terrain and harsh climate make access to veterinary services challenging. Veterinary experts Dr Wakar and Dr Qurat Al, along with five other assistants, treated livestock brought in by local residents. Key attendees included Wasim Mirza, former Sarpanch, Shabir Mirza, Javed Iqbal, and Mohd Rashid Mirza.

Building Trust and Security

In addition, speaking about the camp, Dr Wakar said, "In far-flung hilly areas, a single sick cow or sheep can mean financial ruin for a family. When the Army brings the clinic to the 'doorstep' of the villagers, it does more than just heal animals; it builds a strong bond of trust and security with the local population," as per the release.

Widespread Community Participation

The camp had a broad reach, serving residents from Ujhan and surrounding villages, including Malhut, Rakiban, Nadian, Kothran, and Leeran. A total of 290 locals - 266 men and 24 women - brought their livestock for care.

Overcoming Barriers for Local Farmers

In addition, highlighting the importance of the initiative, Dr. Qurat Al said, "By providing medicines free of cost, the Army removed the two biggest barriers for these farmers, that is: the high price of veterinary drugs and the physical struggle of transporting sick animals to urban centres like Rajouri."

Strengthening Community Ties

The camp also housed a variety of livestock common to the region, including cattle, sheep, goats, and ponies, which are essential for transport in mountainous areas. Operation Sadbhavana projects like this continue to bridge the gap between remote villages and essential services, strengthening community ties while addressing critical local needs. (ANI)