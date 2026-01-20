Indian Army signs ₹62-crore deal for 18 indigenous Fire Fighting Robots, adopting a Navy-tested iDEX system to speed induction and enhance safety at ammunition depots and high-risk installations.

New Delhi: The Indian Army’s decision to procure an indigenously developed fire fighting robot underscores a growing push to shorten defence induction timelines by adopting technologies already tested by sister Services.

₹62-Crore Contract for 18 Robots

Last week, the Army’s Directorate of Capability Development signed a ₹62-crore contract for 18 Fire Fighting Robots (FF BOTs). The systems will be deployed at ammunition depots and other high-risk installations across multiple cantonments, with induction scheduled to begin in the first week of April.

Indigenous Technology Under iDEX

Developed by Swadeshi Empresa Pvt Ltd under the Ministry of Defence’s Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative, the FF BOT is an unmanned ground system designed to operate in environments marked by explosions, toxic smoke, extreme heat and the risk of structural collapse—conditions that make human intervention hazardous.

Cross-Service Procurement Speeds Up Induction

What makes the procurement significant is that the system was originally developed for the Indian Navy under the iDEX framework. Rather than initiating a fresh development and trial cycle, the Army invoked provisions that allow one Service to procure iDEX products already developed and tested by another. The FF BOT had completed a Single Stage Composite Trial, enabling the Army to move directly to acquisition.

Officials said this approach reduces duplication of trials and accelerates the induction of proven indigenous systems. The Army Design Bureau supported the project, reflecting the Army’s broader effort to streamline procurement pathways for start-up-driven technologies under the Make in India programme.

Long-Term Support and Integration

The contract includes a two-year warranty and five years of comprehensive maintenance, along with on-site service support, covering a total period of seven years. Officials said the terms indicate an intent to integrate the robots into routine firefighting and emergency response planning rather than restrict them to limited or experimental use.

Deployment at Critical Installations

The FF BOT is intended for deployment at ammunition depots, fuel storage facilities, oil refineries and industrial plants. Remotely operated, it allows firefighters to remain at a safe distance while the system enters high-risk zones during the initial stages of a fire.

Equipped with optical and thermal cameras, the robot provides live video feeds to operators. Thermal imaging enables the identification of hotspots, allowing quicker assessment and more informed decision-making during emergencies.

Proven in Civilian Operations

The system has previously been used in civilian firefighting operations, including a major fire at the Visakhapatnam refinery. Officials said this demonstrated its applicability beyond military installations, extending to power stations, airports and disaster-response sites where human access is constrained.

The FF BOT was the first iDEX SPRINT project under DISC-7 to receive Acceptance of Necessity in 2023. Officials said the Army’s decision to procure a Navy-tested system reflects a growing emphasis on cross-Service learning and faster absorption of indigenous technologies, particularly in roles critical to personnel safety and the protection of key infrastructure.