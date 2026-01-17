The Indian Army Engineers have successfully constructed the third Bailey Bridge, measuring 120 feet, at KM 15 on the B-492 Highway in Sri Lanka.

Reaffirming India’s commitment to regional solidarity and humanitarian assistance, the Indian Army Engineers have successfully constructed the third Bailey Bridge, measuring 120 feet, at KM 15 on the B-492 Highway in Sri Lanka. The bridge, located in the Central Province, reconnects the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts, restoring a critical lifeline that had remained disrupted for over a month following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

This achievement follows the earlier successful launch of two Bailey bridges in the Jaffna and Kandy regions. Collectively, these engineering efforts have restored road connectivity, improved access to essential services, and provided much-needed relief to communities affected by the cyclone.

The construction was carried out as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, reflecting India’s prompt and reliable humanitarian assistance and disaster relief response. The Indian Army’s rapid deployment of engineering expertise and resources highlights the spirit of cooperation and solidarity during times of natural calamity.

The initiative underscores India’s Neighbourhood First policy and the enduring philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, strengthening the longstanding friendship and cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.