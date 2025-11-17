The Western Command of the Indian Army dropped a striking glimpse of the Ram Division under Kharga Corps, with armour and infantry moving as one lethal, deep-striking force.

In a striking display of modern warfare capabilities, the Western Command of the Indian Army has released an impressive video on X, spotlighting the seamless yet powerful integration between its armoured and infantry units. The video shows armour and infantry moving as one lethal, deep-striking force.

The clip was captioned: “Ye dum, josh aur taiyari, dushman par padegi bahut bhari!” Steel & strides with seamless synergy - integrated armour & infantry manoeuvre, as one fast and deep striking force in a unified battlefield environment. A glimpse of power, precision & pace of Ram Division of KhargaCorps."

It captures the formidable pace, precision, and power of the Army’s manoeuvres in a unified battlefield environment.

The footage offers a rare glimpse into the high-tempo operational readiness of the Ram Division under the Kharga Corps, renowned for its rapid-strike capability in some of the country’s most critical military theatres. Tanks and infantry combat vehicles are seen moving in perfect coordination, in a scene resembling a battlefield, simulating fast and deep strikes that reflect the Army’s evolving doctrine of swift-response operations.

With battle formations cutting through rugged terrain and troops executing sharp tactical movements, the video underlines how integrated operations are becoming central to India’s combat preparedness. The Ram Division’s exercises are a testament to the Army’s focus on agility, jointness, and advanced battlefield tactics.

The post comes at a time when the Indian Army continues to modernize its assets and sharpen its integrated battle groups—ensuring that armour and infantry function not as separate units, but as a single, synchronized force capable of overwhelming adversaries with speed and precision.