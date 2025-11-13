The Indian Army's Southern Command has formed a new integrated all-arms brigade, 'RUDRA', which was successfully operationally validated during Operation Akhand Prahar in Jaisalmer, showcasing joint combat readiness and multi-domain capabilities.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, on Wednesday, said that 'RUDRA', an integrated all-arms brigade, has been formed and successfully operationally validated during Operation Akhand Prahar in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Lt Gen Seth said, "RUDRA, an integrated all arms brigade has been formed... The RUDRA brigade is fully equipped. It has been op-validated during the Operation Akhand Prahar."

About the 'RUDRA' Brigade

Explaining the concept and capability of the newly formed brigade, he added, "The RUDRA Brigade has been formed to carry out infantry, armoured, mechanised infantry, and air defence artillery operations. 'Rudra' means Mahadev or Shiv. Another synonym is 'Prachand' (massive). In this exercise, Akhand Prahar, RUDRA brigade op-validated itself with 'Prachand' attacks. They have shown us their accomplishments... RUDRA brigade will succeed in multi-domain operations in the coming times..."

Exercise Akhand Prahar and Tri-Services Synergy

The statement came as troops of the Southern Command's Konark Corps participated in Exercise Akhand Prahar in the desert expanses of Jaisalmer under the tri-services framework of Exercise Trishul, showcasing joint combat readiness and operational integration. The large-scale exercise is designed to validate the Indian Army's capability to conduct integrated, multi-domain operations in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF) and other components of national power. The ongoing drills underscore India's growing emphasis on jointness and operational synergy among the Army, Navy, and Air Force to effectively tackle emerging security challenges.

Validating Combat Readiness and Tech Integration

During Exercise Akhand Prahar, the participating formations are conducting a broad spectrum of combat activities, including swift mobilisation, integrated firepower demonstrations, precision strikes, and networked operations supported by real-time intelligence and surveillance inputs. The exercise scenario replicates realistic battlefield conditions to test troops' endurance, coordination, and rapid response capabilities in a high-tempo operational environment. It also focuses on leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as drones, advanced communication systems, and artificial intelligence-based decision support tools to enhance situational awareness and battlefield transparency.

Role of the Indian Air Force

The Indian Air Force plays a pivotal role in the exercise by providing close air support, air mobility, and integrated targeting support to ground forces, further strengthening the joint operational framework of the tri-services exercise.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)